Southwest muslim leaders pledge support for Tinubu, set for MUSWEN summit

Southwest Muslim leaders have assured President Bola Tinubu of their unshaken support for his administration, even as they praised him for his courage in tackling social and economic malaise that has for long held the country.

The promise of support was made last Thursday in Osogbo by the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, at a press conference to announce the association’s General Assembly coming up this Sunday at the Bola Babalakin Hall, Gbongan, Osun State.

MUSWEN also described the recent designation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ as unfortunate and misplaced, especially as the nation is regaining credibility across the world.

The organisation also asserted that there is no religious war or Christian genocide in Nigeria, saying both Christians and Muslims equally suffer onslaught by terrorists and other bandits in the insecurity situation that has gripped the country in the last decade.

“We thank God that many better known Christian leaders.”with members scattered in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, have come out to strongly debunk this claim of genocide as a lie from the pit of hell.

“Whatever might be the motive of President Donald Trump and his unpatriotic Nigerian cohorts who go to feed him with lies, we know only Allah is great and we stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in every step Almighty Allah guides him to take,” Oladejo said.

The MUSWEN president announced that Tinubu will be the Father of the Day at the MUSWEN summit, while the Chief Host will be Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, with other governors of the South West as co-hosts.

According to Oladejo, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs NSCIA, will be the Special Guest of Honour. He said the theme of the event is ‘Nigeria’s Economy: Any Hope for the Masses,’ with the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, as the keynote speaker.

Oladejo hinted that the event will serve as an avenue for the fund raising of two billion naira aimed at economic empowerment of Muslims in the South West.He said part of the funds will go into scholarships/bursary awards, specialised training in artificial intelligence, robotics, data informatics to make youths employable.

The MUSWEN President stressed that the fund would also be expended on construction of a modern headquarters secretariat at Agodi, GRA, Ibadan.

“MUSWEN plans to provide health care facilities with the state-of-the-art medical diagnostics and other infrastructures for the benefit of the Muslim Ummah across South West, as contained in MUSWEN strategic plan 2019-2030,” he stated.