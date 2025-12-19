Since the conclusion of Tanzania’s democratic, free, and fair elections on October 29, 2025, a wave of sensational international reporting has attempted to depict the country as teetering on the brink of collapse.

Relying heavily on unverified digital images and selective commentary from distant capitals, these narratives have sought to fold Tanzania into a broader storyline of “inevitable chaos” seen elsewhere. Yet the peaceful, nationwide stay-at-home observance of Tanzania’s Independence Day on December 9, 2025, offered a clear and compelling rebuttal.

Far from signaling state failure, the day demonstrated institutional continuity, social cohesion, and a shared resolve among ordinary citizens to protect their country. Tanzania remained united, and Tanzanians spoke with one voice: it is better to be safe than sorry, and the nation is not for sale.

Much attention had been given to a so-called “Mega protest” announced for December 9 and promoted by its organizers as a decisive turning point. Instead, it collapsed into irrelevance. Empty streets were hastily framed by some observers as evidence of fear or repression, but a more careful reading suggests something else entirely: a conscious decision by citizens to withdraw from confrontation and avoid a repeat of the violence witnessed after the elections. The absence of crowds was not an act of submission; it was an act of restraint.

Claims that post-election Tanzania descended into chaos due to heavy-handed responses to peaceful demonstrations have also failed to stand up to scrutiny. What the country experienced in the aftermath of the elections was not a series of orderly protests but episodes of organized violence.

Groups, largely composed of youths, targeted private property as well as public and government infrastructure. Such actions fall far outside the boundaries of a peaceful demonstration.

On December 9, Tanzanians collectively distanced themselves from those efforts, refusing to be drawn into a cycle of destruction that threatened livelihoods and social stability.

The choice to stay home was, in essence, a rejection of anarchy. Having witnessed loss of life and widespread damage, ordinary citizens declined to become pawns in a high-stakes political gamble. The decision reflected a sober assessment of recent events and a determination to safeguard peace, even at the cost of foregoing public demonstrations.

At the same time, the state signaled a preference for dialogue and reconstruction over confrontation. The decision to redirect Independence Day celebration funds toward repairing infrastructure damaged after October 29 sent a clear message about priorities. Rather than escalating tensions, the government chose to focus on healing and rebuilding. This approach was further reinforced by the establishment of an Independent Commission of Inquiry on November 18, 2025, under Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act.

The commission represents an acknowledgment that unfortunate events occurred and a willingness to examine their causes, draw lessons, and recommend measures to preserve peace, stability, and respect for the rule of law in future electoral cycles.

Understanding the failure of the December 9 protests also requires looking beyond Tanzania’s borders. Increasing evidence suggests that the earlier unrest was not purely spontaneous or domestic. Reports of coordination involving foreign-backed NGOs and digital influence networks operating from outside the country point to attempts at external engineering. The sudden influx of inflammatory online content from overseas activists and accounts of support from international entities fed perceptions of an “imported revolution.”

Tanzanians, historically cautious about foreign interference in African affairs, recognized this dynamic. The lack of enthusiasm for the December 9 demonstrations reflected a growing awareness that many of the slogans being amplified were not homegrown.

The persistent portrayal of Tanzania as a government in crisis overlooks these realities. While some international outlets remain fixated on allegations of excessive force, they pay scant attention to conciliatory steps taken by the authorities, including the dropping of charges against hundreds of youths and the opening of an inquiry into post-election violence. These actions complicate the simplistic narrative of repression and point instead to a state navigating a difficult moment with an eye toward stability.

Tanzania is not a fragile state on the verge of collapse. It is a country shaped by historical experience, aware that when outsiders beat the drums of conflict, it is local communities that bear the consequences.

On December 9, 2025, Tanzanians chose peace not because they were silenced, but because they refused to perform in a script written elsewhere. Their quiet resolve spoke louder than any protest could have, affirming a national commitment to stability over subversion.