Over more than six decades, a handful of arenas have repeatedly been chosen to stage the UEFA Champions League Final, and with each return, they accumulate legacies of their own.

Some of these venues have become synonymous with football’s night of nights, a stage where legends are made.

For fans, writers, and clubs, the final venue matters. Who hosted it? In what stadium were the winners crowned? Where did the drama unfold?

Here’s a ranked look at the top 10 stadiums that have hosted the most Champions League/European Cup finals, from number 10 to the very top of the list.

9. Olympic Stadium, Athens (Athens, Greece)

Tied with three finals to its name, Athens’ Olympic Stadium (often called OAKA) may sit outside the very top tier, but it carries big-match cred. It hosted the European Cup final in 1983, again in 1994, and once more in 2007.

Built for major athletics events and used for big European football nights, the venue brings a blend of scale (capacity around 75,000) and atmosphere that made it a worthy stage.

8. Olympiastadion (Munich) (Munich, Germany)

Munich’s Olympiastadion, the venue of the 1972 Olympic Games, hosted the European Cup/Champions League final three times: in 1979, 1993, and 1997.

With its sweeping roof structure and large capacity (around 69,000 at the time), the venue offered UEFA a strong mix of tradition and experience. Notably, the 1993 edition was the first Champions League final under the new branding.

Munich is also a football city through and through, with a major club culture and infrastructure, making the Olympiastadion a logical choice whenever UEFA casts its eye toward Germany.

7. Hampden Park (Glasgow, Scotland)

The historic Hampden Park has hosted the final three times: in 1960, 1976, and 2002.

Its 1960 final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt famously attracted a crowd of over 127,000, still one of the highest attendances ever for a European Cup final.

For many, Hampden represents the old-school majesty of big-match football: the roar of the crowd, the standing terraces of a bygone era, and the seamless blend of national football culture and European spectacle.

6. Stadio Olimpico (Rome, Italy)

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico has seen the European Cup/Champions League final four times: in 1977, 1984, 1996, and 2009.

Its size (roughly 70,000 seats), central location in one of football’s most storied cities, and multi-use heritage have made it a recurring host.

The 2009 final, where Barcelona beat Manchester United 2-0 during the treble year under Pep Guardiola, is one of the modern classics held there.

5. Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid, Spain)

Home to one of football’s most successful clubs, the Santiago Bernabéu has hosted four finals: 1957, 1969, 1980, and 2010.

Hosting that many finals underscores its standing in European club football.

The 1957 final saw Real Madrid beat Fiorentina 2-0 in front of about 124,000 fans.

That storied home-ground advantage, combined with Madrid’s global football reputation, makes this stadium more than just a venue.

4. San Siro (Milan, Italy)

Another Italian landmark, San Siro (also known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) has hosted the final four times: 1965, 1970, 2001, and 2016.

Its dual-club heritage (served by both AC Milan and Inter Milan), immense capacity and roaring atmosphere make it a natural choice for grand nights.

The 2016 final saw Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid on penalties, adding modern drama to its legacy.

Façade, towers, spiral ramps, the full football-cathedral feeling, San Siro delivers on spectacle.

3. King Baudouin Stadium (Brussels, Belgium)

Formerly the Heysel Stadium, the King Baudouin has hosted four finals: 1958, 1966, 1974, and 1985.

But the venue also carries deep shadows, the 1985 final between Liverpool and Juventus was marred by a tragic wall collapse that claimed 39 lives. Those facts make this stadium a complex legacy: packed with football history yet haunted by one of the darkest days in European club competition.

Its place in the list is earned, but its story reminds us that infrastructure, safety and context matter as much as glory.

2. Ernst‑Happel‑Stadion (Vienna, Austria)

Vienna’s national stadium has served Europe’s top club final four times: in 1964, 1987, 1990, and 1995.

In 1964 Inter beat Real Madrid 3-1 there. In 1995 Ajax claimed their fourth title with a 1-0 win over Milan. Its mid-capacity (around 50,000 seats) may seem modest compared with larger venues, but its repeated selection shows UEFA’s confidence in its infrastructure and location.

It’s a stadium whose importance goes beyond size: clean, functional, rich in history.

1. Wembley Stadium (London, England)

At the very top, Wembley has hosted eight finals: 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1992, 2011, 2013, and 2024.

Wembley’s mix of tradition, capacity (~90,000 after rebuilding), and sheer global brand make it a regular go-to.

It hosted Manchester United’s European triumph in 1968, Liverpool’s in 1978, Barcelona’s under Guardiola in 2011, and has just added the 2024 final to its tally.

Its iconic arch and central London location ensure it’s more than a stadium.

