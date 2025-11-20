Stakeholders advocate policy consistency, incentives to drive electric vehicle adoption

Stakeholders from both the public and private sectors in the e-mobility industry have highlighted the significance of collaboration between government and private sector entities, along with consistent, clear policies, regulatory standards, and targeted incentives to encourage widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EV) across Nigeria.

Speaking at the just-concluded inaugural Electric Vehicle Nigeria exhibition and Conference held from November 13 to 14, 2025, in Lagos, the Convener, Abiola Adekoyejo, emphasised that with the right incentives, policies and interventions, the e-mobility ecosystem will play a vital role in helping the government achieve its goal of building a resilient economy.

At the event titled “Driving the Future,” Adekoyejo noted that Nigeria has the conditions and innovation needed to lead Africa’s e-mobility adoption.

Adekoyejo stated that the expo was held at a critical time, when issues such as the removal of the fuel subsidy had underscored the need for a multi-modal approach to Nigeria’s transportation system.

He noted that the expo was organised to deepen conversations around co-creation and collaboration to drive growth in the EV mobility sector.

The keynote speaker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAGLEV INC, Sam Faleye, who delivered a presentation titled “E-mobility as an Alternative Source for Revenue Generation,” emphasised the need for Nigeria to capitalise on the growing interest in electric vehicles by transforming them into a sustainable investment.

According to Faleye, it has become crucial for stakeholders in the EV ecosystem to develop the right financing models, policy incentives, and partnerships to accelerate EV adoption, local manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

He stated that Nigerians cannot afford to ignore the market that EVs create, urging others to make significant investments that will not only help address challenges such as rising fuel costs but also create jobs for the people.

In his remarks, Director of Engineering & Design at IHS Nigeria, Gaith Al-Hassan, stated that there is no need to reinvent the wheel in the EV mobility sector, as the telecom sector presented similar challenges many years ago when the company embarked on tower installation.

Al-Hassan explained that stakeholders must be prepared to overcome the challenges of grid reliability, power and security to support the needs of many Nigerians.

He commended the conference organiser for taking a bold step that will undoubtedly shape the future of mobility in Nigeria, noting that this step alone will ultimately attract interest and deepen investment in the EV space.

Delivering his keynote speech titled: “E-mobility in Grassroots Development: Skills, Jobs and Local Enterprise,” the Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government, Moyosore Ogunlewe, stated that electric mobility has become increasingly important for driving local job creation, skills development and supporting small businesses.

He explained that grassroots communities stand to gain significantly from Nigeria’s transition to clean transportation, considering the many opportunities in EV assembly, maintenance, and charging infrastructure.

According to him, the e-mobility ecosystem, comprising interconnected components, offers distinct opportunities for grassroots involvement, including vehicle assembly, maintenance, energy infrastructure development, battery management services, and digital platform operations.

“The local government must provide supportive policies and regulatory clarity. Additionally, private sector partners must contribute technology, expertise, and market access, while financial institutions must provide accessible credit facilities. The community organisations must also ensure inclusive participation, particularly for women and also for the youth,” he said.

During the different panel sessions, panellists who took turns to offer their perspectives agreed on the need for policymakers, regulators and other stakeholders to develop clear policies, regulatory standards and targeted incentives that can help accelerate e-mobility adoption at the grassroots level while also promoting inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable community development across the country.

The Programme Director of NoMAP, Adedotun Eyinade, stated that minigrid developers must partner with two- or three-wheelers to ramp up the capacity of their utilities.

The Chief Innovation and Growth Officer at the Clean Technology Hub emphasised the benefits of EVs, particularly for rural communities, noting that they remain the most cost-effective transportation option.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, QORAY, Olabanjo Alimi, who has been at the forefront of providing charging infrastructure for EV mobility, stated that the government and private sector need to intervene in critical areas of e-mobility for adoption to grow significantly.

Alimi stated that significant patient capital, grants, and innovative financing models are required to establish charging facilities in key locations.

He emphasised that there is still a lot of anxiety and a knowledge gap regarding electronic mobility.