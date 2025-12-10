Stakeholders advocate stronger institutions against corruption scourge

Stakeholders have called for decisive action and stronger institutions to tackle corruption in Nigeria, insisting that conversations must translate into concrete reforms.

They made the call at the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre, during the 9th edition of the public presentation of a compendium on 100 high-profile corruption cases, commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day.

The event, with the theme, ‘Uniting with Youth against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,’ was attended by stakeholders across civil society, law enforcement, the legal community, academia and the media, underscoring the urgent need for stronger institutions and youth-driven accountability.

Speaking at the unveiling, the immediate Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Magaji, said corruption remains a global concern but is particularly damaging in Nigeria, where it has long hindered development.

“We will have to match our words with action. We are not here just to discuss issues. We have made a bond that we will not be deterred, we will not be intimidated, but we will fight for the survival of our country,” he stated.

In his keynote address, titled: ‘Youth as catalyst of integrity: Building a corruption-free future of Nigeria,’ Magaji expressed concern over what he described as the weakening of key democratic institutions, particularly the police, accusing some officers of interfering in corruption cases.

He cited instances where anti-corruption officials were obstructed while attempting to serve court summons, prompting the court to order substituted service.

He argued that no individual or institution should be above the law.

The Executive Secretary of HEDA Resource Centre, Mr Sulaimon Arigbabu, said that young people across the world have consistently demonstrated courage, creativity, and digital skills in demanding transparency from those in power.

“Here in Nigeria, our youth constitute the largest demographic and the greatest reservoir of potential for transformative leadership. Their energy, innovation, and impatience with the status quo represent an opportunity we cannot afford to ignore. As an organisation deeply invested in building a future anchored on integrity, HEDA reaffirms its commitment to empowering young people with the knowledge, tools, and platforms they need to resist corruption and champion accountability in their communities,” he said.

According to Arigbabu, marking International Anti-Corruption Day goes beyond symbolism, as corruption remains a significant development crisis.

“It undermines governance, erodes public trust, weakens institutions, and deprives citizens, particularly the most vulnerable, of opportunities, social services, and justice,” he said.

The Executive Secretary further observed that corruption, in a troubling way, often united perpetrators across divides.