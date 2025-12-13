Stakeholders call for national cultural policy

as NCC institutes award for journalists

Stakeholders in the arts and culture sector are calling for the development and adoption of a national cultural policy to give direction to parastatals in arts and culture.



Presenting a paper at the 2025 Copyright Seminar for journalists organised by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) in Abuja, Mr. Jahman Anikulapo said since 1988, when the plan to develop a national cultural policy was launched, it has remained only at the level of yearly reviews.



While commending the government for coming up with an intellectual property (IP) policy, which is set to be launched next week, Mr. Anikulapo said the IP policy will help the country to harness the potential of the creative economy.



He noted that the absence of a cultural policy is the reason all the parastatals under culture are not fulfilling their mandate.



His position was corroborated by Mr. Tony Okuyeme, the Chairman of the Arts and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria, who said the absence of a clear policy document is stalling the development of the country’s cultural heritage.



Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Director-General of NCC, Dr. John Asein, said the seminar, with the theme "Beyond Reporting: The Media, Copyright and the Nigerian Creative Economy", is a reaffirmation of the Commission's commitment to strengthening Nigeria's creative ecosystem.



He said the seminar is in recognition of the media not merely as observers or reporters of the copyright system, but as active partners whose reportage, analysis, and public-facing narratives shape national consciousness and influence policy outcomes.

“For the Commission, we acknowledge that the realisation of our statutory mandate to promote and protect creativity requires a strong, credible and professional media sector,”he said, adding, “we are today reintroducing what used to be the Annual Copyright Forum , now to be known as the Annual Copyright Dialogue.”



He also announced the inauguration of the Moses Ekpo Prize for Innovative Copyright Reporting, an annual award recognising journalists and media institutions that demonstrate excellence, integrity, and innovation in copyright reporting.

He said the award will celebrate media practitioners who, in their reporting, contribute significantly to copyright education, public awareness, and the Commission’s campaign for a more wholesome copyright system and a better creative sector in Nigeria.

“The prize for 2025 is being awarded posthumously to Ms. Evelyn Osagie , who, until her passing on 17 August this year, was with The Nation Newspapers,” he announced. “Her coverage of copyright issues reflected clarity, balance, and an unwavering commitment to national development.”



Dr. Asein said the Copyright Dialogue will serve as a beacon for policy discourse, institutional reflection, and collaborative action in the copyright space.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC), Dr. Dili Ezughah, commended the Nigerian Copyright Commission for organising the seminar, which he described as timely.



The Executive Secretary, who was represented at the event by Mr. Atang, informed that the Council was ready at all times to collaborate with the NCC to protect the rights of journalists, adding that the Council is currently working on developing a fact-checker application to assist journalists to cross-check their facts and avoid misinformation.



Other paper presenters at the seminar include Mr. Mike Akpan, whose paper was on copyright basics for journalists, and Mr. Vincent Oyefeso, whose focus was on reporting the Nigerian Copyright Commission.