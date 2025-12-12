Stakeholders caution against indiscriminate arrests of healthcare workers

Stakeholders in the health and security sectors have emphasised the need to address the increasing conflict between medical professionals and law enforcement agencies over matters relating to alleged medical negligence in the course of treatment, especially where the patient dies.

They cautioned against indiscriminate arrest of doctors and other health workers without investigation, as such actions, according to them, wane confidence of health practitioners, disrupt care, and expose patients and practitioners to greater risks.

At the 2025 Homestretch event organised by the Managed Care Unit (MCU) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, stakeholders deliberated on recent developments in medical jurisprudence and conflict dynamics in healthcare and called for a joint training to enhance understanding of the environment, so that law enforcement officials and the medical practitioners can work to safeguard life and preserve human dignity.

In his keynote address, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Usaini Gumel, blamed the conflicts between medical workers and law enforcement officers on poor communication, misaligned expectations and weak institutional collaboration. Gumel stressed the need to put in place standard operating procedures to guide how hospitals and police commands respond to disputes, emergencies, and medico-legal incidents.

He cited global data showing growing incidents of conflict in health institutions, with 3,633 reported cases and 36 deaths in 2021, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) recorded over 1,000 deaths linked to conflict situations involving medical personnel and facilities.

He observed that these cases were avoidable, stressing the need for joint training, simulation exercises, and clearer communication channels to help both sectors understand each other’s roles and limitations.

Gumel stated that medical personnel, law enforcement officers, and legal practitioners operate in the same environment but under different mandates and ethical codes, adding that while health workers focus on saving lives, police officers work to protect lives and maintain order, and lawyers safeguard legal compliance.

While speaking on the theme “Recent Developments in Medical Jurisprudence and the Limit of the Enforcement Agent,” a legal expert, Bob James, condemned the growing trend of police arresting medical personnel immediately after patient deaths or disputes. He described the practice as unconstitutional, professionally harmful and psychologically damaging.

The lawyer highlighted several cases where consultants and nurses were detained due to misunderstandings about medical procedures. In one instance, three specialists and nine nurses were arrested in Abuja after a patient died during an ENT procedure, although officers on duty lacked the medical knowledge to interpret the records.

James insisted that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Investigative Panel is the legally mandated body to conduct preliminary inquiries into allegations of professional negligence.