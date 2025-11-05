Stakeholders condemn attacks on journalists

Say politicians, govt officials see them as opponents

Stakeholders have vehemently condemned the escalating attacks on journalists, noting a concerning trend where politicians and government officials perceive reporters as opponents or rivals.

They, therefore, urged journalists to consider their own safety and that of their families while on duty.

The lamentation was made during the 10th Safety Symposium for Journalists by the Media Centre for Promotion of Safety Awareness (MCPOSA).

The event was in commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity (IDEI) against journalists.

Convener and Executive Director, MCPOSA, Dr Chinyere Amaechi, said with 1,700 journalists killed since 2013, nearly 90 per cent of the cases had remained unresolved in Nigeria, including the gruesome murder of Dele Giwa on October 19, 1986 via a letter bomb, and a host of other martyrs, in addition to many who came face to face with death but lived to tell their tales.

Also speaking, Managing Director, Tomsey Engineering & Service International Ltd., Seun Olatunji, said, “The government is not responsive to information from journalists but see journalists as political opponents immediately they get any negative report about them. They see journalists as a political tool deployed by their opponents. Journalists need to safeguard themselves and be aware of their surroundings.

Former Secretary, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State chapter and Publisher, Sylva News, Sylva Okereke, said, “Insurance policy should be provided for journalists on the field. Media operators should pay journalists salaries that are commensurate with the current realities.

“As a journalist, consider that your life is at risk every time. Journalism is a dangerous profession. So, journalists should be more conscious.”