Stakeholders push for mandatory mentorship in law school curriculum

Experts in Nigeria’s legal profession have called for the formal integration of mentorship programmes into the law school curriculum, saying that it is a critical tool for professional development, ethical grounding, and career readiness for young lawyers.

The call was made during the 2nd edition of the Legacy Dialogue organised by Johnny Agim, SAN Foundation (JASAN Foundation), in Abuja.

The dialogue, themed “Institutionalisation of Mentorship in the Legal Profession: A Strategic Blueprint for Professional Development,” brought together judges, senior lawyers, academics, law students, and emerging legal practitioners to deliberate on how structured mentorship can address gaps in legal practice while preparing young lawyers for the demands of the profession.

In a communique issued at the conclusion of the event, stakeholders urged the Council of Legal Education, the Nigerian Law School, the Body of Benchers, law-firm leaders, and senior practitioners to embed mentorship schemes into the academic framework.

They recommended that every Bar Part II student be paired with an approved practitioner and branch mentor prior to Call-to-Bar, with guidance continuing for at least twelve months afterwards.

The communique also encouraged linking mentorship activities to continuing legal education credits and using digital platforms like for tracking, evaluation, and transparency.

The experts maintained that mentorship provides young lawyers with practical insights, ethical guidance, and professional networks, while preserving the traditions and values of the legal profession.

Speaking, a Federal High Court judge, Justice Mabel Segun-Bello, warned that the collapse of structured guidance between senior and junior lawyers poses a long-term threat to professional standards and the justice system.

She lamented that mentorship in the legal profession had become “increasingly informal, and at times even incidental,” leaving many young lawyers “to navigate the labyrinth of practice without consistent guardians.

Responding to critics who argue that mentorship should remain a private affair, the judge insisted that the profession’s monopoly over representing human rights and liberties gives society a legitimate interest in how lawyers are trained.

“Mentorship serves as an infrastructure for justice, and leaving it to chance is inviting systemic risk. A poorly mentored bar will produce a fragile bench.

“Our profession must rediscover the culture of deliberate and intentional mentorship. The purpose is not to impose new burdens, but to revive the virtues of diligence, humility and ethical consistency,” she said.

President and Founder of JASAN Foundation, Johnny Agim, SAN said his team was committed to fostering excellence in the legal profession through Mentorship and Sponsorship by creating a network of 500 well-rounded young lawyers poised to drive positive change in the legal profession.

He said the maiden edition of the dialogue laid a solid foundation for dialogue on the future of law and professional identity formation, underscoring the pivotal role of strategic sponsorship and mentorship in shaping the legal profession.