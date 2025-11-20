Stakeholders warn of policy neglect as print sector seeks relevance at IPEX 2025

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s printing and publishing industry have warned that the sector risks losing its relevance without urgent policy reforms, skills development, and stronger youth inclusion.

This concern was raised in discussions at the 2025 International Paper, Printing and Publishing Expo (IPEX), where speakers urged the government to recognise printing as part of the country’s creative and industrial economy.

Chief executive of Equipment Zone, Akin Oduwole, raised concerns over the outdated curriculum used to train students in printing and publishing. He said the sector cannot remain competitive without modernised learning pathways.

“If printing must remain relevant, there must be a review of the curriculum in higher institutions,” he said, adding that young people lack structured training comparable to global standards.

President of the printing and publishing students’ association at Yaba College of Technology, Anthony Ali, expressed optimism about rising youth interest in the industry but noted that exposure remains inadequate.

“The youth are very interested in printing. What we lack is industry-level exposure,” he said.

Technical director of Randomsoft Ltd, Kunle Ogunjobi, decried Nigeria’s slow adoption of evolving print technologies, warning that the country is falling behind global trends. He said foreign-owned companies continue to dominate specialised segments due to the shortage of trained local professionals.

“We have not built enough professionals who can deliver international-standard print. Mentorship is the bridge,” he said.

Oduwole also lamented the steady loss of trained engineers to unrelated jobs, a trend he said has created space for unqualified operators. He warned that this shift is undermining public confidence in print services.

“Quacks are taking over because many trained people have left, chasing short-term income,” he said.

Stakeholders called for printing and publishing to be formally recognised as part of the creative economy to unlock training incentives, tax relief on equipment, and improved access to industry data.

They also recommended industry-focused curricula, cooperative financing for young printers, university innovation labs, and structured apprenticeships with OEMs and trade associations.

Oduwole further announced the launch of BusinessClubNG, a platform designed to connect young printers with mentorship, market opportunities, and industry trends. He said the initiative aims to rebuild professionalism and guide new entrants into the sector.

Stakeholders maintained that printing remains central to Nigeria’s wider economy, from FMCG packaging to pharmaceuticals and election materials, and warned that the country cannot afford another cycle of underinvestment.