Stop ‘education is a scam’ mantra, Osun monarch urges youths

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, has charged youths, especially students across the country, to stop caricaturing the nation’s education system, noting that the popular cliche “education is a scam” has reached disturbing levels.

Encouraging youths to believe in education and work very hard to reach the zenith of their academic pursuits, the traditional ruler, who is a philanthropist in the education sector, clarified that many youths are thriving through legitimate earnings and that the few who tarnish the nation’s image should not be emulated.

The monarch advised youths to stop complaining about Nigeria’s situation and instead support the system to promote development.

Oba Abolarin made this call at the 30th anniversary celebration of Kidvarc School, Iree, in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

He expressed that prioritising education demonstrates a recognition of its vital role for both individuals and the nation’s future.

The monarch asserted that “Education can never be a scam. We must embrace good education with the spirit of patriotism. That is the only way we can advance this nation. Nigerians must stop complaining about the situation of Nigeria and aid the system to work for everyone.

“The educated elite will fix Nigeria. The orientation of education recently is selfish. We must not cast away those who need to be in school and never rob the poor.”

The Proprietor of Kidvarc school, Prince Oyeyemi Omotoso, an American-based, urged Nigerians in the Western world to come home to establish legacies that will go a long way toward developing the country.

He said, “This school was established by my father in 1994 in Nigeria, which is rooted in culture, traditions and social experiences of African children after he left the University of Gainesville, Florida.”

He urged school owners and students to embrace technology-driven education system to compete with their counterparts around the world.

Omotoso commended the school’s alumni for building a clinic and a modern toilet for the school.