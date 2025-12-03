Strengthen TETFund oversight, don urges govt

Professor of Business and Entrepreneurship, Muritala Awodun, has urged the government to strengthen Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) oversight, stabilise tax policies and reduce taxes on educational materials to ease pressure on the education sector.



He noted that although private schools contribute significantly to the education system of the nation, the Education Tax Funds were utilised predominantly for public institutions, leaving private schools with no direct benefits despite their significant role in uplifting the country’s educational burden.



He commended private school proprietors for bridging the gap created by the declining quality of public education, acknowledging their resilience, accountability, and innovation in sustaining Nigeria’s learning ecosystem.

He noted that school administrators increasingly struggle with budgeting, technology adoption, regulatory compliance, and maintaining educational standards amid unpredictable economic conditions.



To navigate these challenges, he encouraged schools to diversify income streams, strengthen financial planning systems, invest in staff development through partnerships, and adopt technology that boosts efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Awodun, who was the Guest Speaker, delivered a lecture on “Tax Policy, Economic Uncertainties and School Administration in Nigeria,” during the 18th Annual National Conference of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The professor, who was honoured with a Meritorious Service Award by NAPPS at the event, in further demonstration of his commitment to improving learning nationwide, donated 1,000 copies of his book, “Entrepreneurship for Secondary Schools: Not Just Schooling but Learning,” valued at N5,000 per copy, to school owners present at the conference.