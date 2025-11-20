Strike continues until minimum demands are met, resident doctors tell labour ministry

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has faulted the Federal Ministry of Labour‘s claims that the federal government has met a high percentage of the demands of the striking doctors, stressing that the statement grossly misrepresents the state of negotiations and the reality of the ongoing industrial action.

According to NARD, the Ministry’s assertion that a “high percentage of the association’s demands have been met” is not only inaccurate but a deliberate attempt to mislead the Nigerian public and undermine the legitimate struggle of its members.

Consequently, the association announced that the nationwide total, indefinite, and comprehensive strike action, which commenced on 1st November 2025, continues, adding that the strike will persist until its minimum demands, which constitute the barest minimum for a dignified and sustainable medical practice in Nigeria, are met.

In a statement jointly signed by the NARD President, Dr. Mohammad Usman Suleiman, the Secretary General, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim, and the Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Abdulmajid Yahya Ibrahim, the association noted that its Extra-Ordinary National Executive Council meeting of 17th November 2025 meticulously reviewed the government’s position and found that, contrary to the Ministry’s claims, not a single one of their 19 core demands has been fully and verifiably met.

According to NARD, what the Ministry characterises as progress are, in fact, unfulfilled promises, uncommenced payments, and newly formed committees—a familiar cycle of delay and deception that prompted this strike in the first place.

The statement reads, “NARD has noted with profound disappointment the press release issued by the Federal Ministry of Labour officials and circulated widely on several news outlets on the 19th November 2025, which grossly misrepresents the state of negotiations and the reality of our ongoing industrial action. The Ministry’s assertion that a ‘high percentage of our demands have been met’ is not only inaccurate but a deliberate attempt to mislead the Nigerian public and undermine the legitimate struggle of our members.”

“We wish to set the record straight for the benefit of the Nigerian public. On Payments and Allowances: The Ministry’s claim that payment for the 25%/35% CONMESS review and 2024 accoutrement allowances ‘has commenced up to December 2024′ is, at best, an anticipation of action, not action itself. Our members across the country have not received these payments. Similarly, the claim of ‘working to reconcile omissions and failed payments’ is an admission of an unresolved problem, not its solution. An announcement of intent is not a substitute for a credited salary.”

“On Outstanding Arrears and Allowances: The Ministry’s statement that issues like the specialist allowance, outstanding salaries, and arrears in hospitals like FTH Lokoja, FMC-Owo, UITH, and others were ‘accepted to compile the list’ is a startling admission of inaction. After years of dialogue, the fact that the government is still at the stage of ‘compiling lists’ for the budget office confirms our central grievance: a crippling lack of urgency and implementation.”

It continued, “On Critical Welfare Issues: The Ministry’s release mentions that committees were set up for necessary actions regarding the disengaged doctors of FTH Lokoja, manpower shortages, and the casualisation of doctors. Constituting a committee is not a resolution; it is often a bureaucratic tool for indefinite postponement. Our demand is for the immediate reinstatement of our colleagues in Lokoja and the concrete implementation of a one-for-one replacement policy to curb burnout, not the formation of another talking shop.”

The association alleged that the Minister’s insinuation that NARD “outrightly refused to sign the MoU” is a misrepresentation of fact. “We refuse to sign any Memorandum of Understanding that is built on a foundation of unfulfilled promises and lacks clear, binding, and time-bound deliverables. We will not be party to an agreement that merely papers over cracks while our members continue to suffer. A MoU that does not guarantee immediate and verifiable action is not worth the paper it is written on.”

NARD listed the minimum demands, which must be met by the government before it calls off the strike, to include immediate reinstatement of the five disengaged doctors at FTH Lokoja with full compensation, immediate release and payment of the corrected professional allowances and all outstanding salary/allowance arrears, concrete implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy and specialist allowances, and urgent resolution of all other outstanding issues as detailed in previous communications.

The association warned, “We find it ironic that the Ministry lectures NARD on respecting labour laws while consistently disregarding the fundamental rights of workers and flouting mutually agreed-upon timelines. Our patience has been exhausted by years of conciliatory meetings that yield nothing but press releases filled with hollow victories.”

“NARD remains open to dialogue, but this dialogue must be result-oriented. We call on the government to shift its energy from crafting misleading press statements to undertaking the concrete actions required to resolve this crisis. The health of our nation is in the balance, and the responsibility to restore stability lies squarely with the government,” the statement added.