Students seek reforms in admission for education courses to tackle teachers’ shortfall

Students in Departments of Education at Lagos State University have requested an overhaul of admission into education programme across higher institutions, noting that many students admitted into education departments have no passion to become classroom teachers.

Speaking at a press conference themed ‘Building on Legacy, Defining Tomorrow’, organised by the Education Students Association of Nigeria, Lagos State University (ESAN-LASU), its President, Deborah Asiyanbi, attributed the dwindling interest in teaching to low remuneration, inadequate training, and lack of motivation.

She said: “Our teachers are not being paid what they deserve. Some because of the love they have for that profession is why they still do it.”

Deborah noted that many young people now prefer ‘quick money’ and often do not see teaching as a rewarding career path.

She said failure to address the concerns could worsen the declining teacher/student ratio thereby posing serious danger to the country’s educational system.

She appealed to government to increase the minimum wage of teachers to N250,000 to reflect the value teachers bring to national development.

In his remark, the group’s Public Relations Officer, David Bello, expressed commitment of the ESAN-LASU executive to promoting academic excellence, and creating structures that support the welfare and development of education students.