Sultan’s tolerance model for preventing religious crises — Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has acknowledged the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, as a leader whose conduct reflects a commitment to national cohesion and religious understanding.

The remarks were contained in a statement issued by the Olubadan’s Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, following a courtesy visit by the Sultan and his delegation to the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja said the Sultan’s background as a military officer, diplomat, and religious leader with long-standing ties to Ibadan had shaped his approach to interfaith relations.

He added that “his tolerance and restraint remain a model for religious figures seeking to prevent crises in the country”.

The Olubadan also thanked the Sultan for his goodwill prayers and acknowledged his contribution, in his role as Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, to the appointment of Prof. Kayode Adebowale as the institution’s first Vice-Chancellor of Ibadan origin since its establishment in 1948.

In his remarks, the Sultan said he led a delegation drawn from the six geopolitical zones to pay homage to the Olubadan and to express appreciation for the support Ibadan had extended to the University of Ibadan.

“We are here on a solidarity visit to our Chief Landlord to express our gratitude for not only giving us the land on which the university was built but also providing us the enabling environment,” he said.

He added that the university would continue to consult the Olubadan for guidance when necessary.

The Sultan further added that the emergence of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland will strengthen the traditional institution in Nigeria.

He said, “Ladoja had served as the state governor and member of the National Assembly. With his wealth of experience, having served in both capacities, he will add more value to the traditional institution.”

The visit was attended by members of the Sultan’s entourage, senior officials of the University of Ibadan, traditional rulers, and the President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole.

In a separate statement issued on 17 November, the Olubadan encouraged the Sultan to maintain his engagement in promoting religious tolerance across the country.