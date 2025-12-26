Tambuwal urges calm in Sokoto amid U.S airstrike

Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, has called for calm in Sokoto State, following the U.S airstrike targeting ISIS terrorists on Christmas Day.

The operation, confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ordered by President Donald Trump, marks a rare direct U.S military action in northwest Nigeria, prompted by intelligence on ISWAP threats, though local accounts raise concerns over civilian injuries in a non-terrorist area.

Reacting on Friday via a post on his personal X account, Tambuwal addressed the US-Nigeria joint airstrike of December 25, 2025, targeting ISIS militants in his constituency, emphasising the safety of civilians while he urged community cooperation amid reports of potential collateral damage.

“I have noted the reports concerning an airstrike carried out as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts through cooperation between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States. I urge our communities to remain calm and law abiding as relevant authorities clarify the circumstances surrounding the operation,” he said.

“I wish to assure the people of Sokoto South that I am in active talks with relevant security authorities to obtain full details and ensure that all necessary safeguards are upheld.”

Tambuwal said it is important to reassure the public that counterterrorism operations are targeted at criminal and terrorist elements who threaten the collective safety of the citizens, and not at innocent civilians who are themselves victims of insecurity.

The former Governor of Sokoto State argued that the protection of civilian lives remains paramount and remains central to all legitimate security operations.

Speaking further, he commended the courage and professionalism of Nigeria’s military and security forces, who continue to work tirelessly, often in collaboration with international partners, to confront terrorism and banditry under extremely challenging conditions.

According to Tambuwal, their sacrifice and commitment to restoring peace and stability deserve our full support and cooperation.

He also called on community leaders, traditional institutions, and residents to continue working closely with security agencies by sharing credible information and resisting misinformation that could heighten fear or tension.

Tambuwal said he believes that together, through unity, vigilance, and support for lawful security efforts, “we will overcome the forces of terror and secure lasting peace for Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has clarified that Nigeria not only provided the intelligence that led to the recent United States airstrike on terrorist targets within the country but also formally authorised the operation before it was carried out.

Speaking on Channels Television, Tuggar explained that the strike was the outcome of ongoing security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, stressing that it was conducted with Nigeria’s consent and was not influenced by religious considerations.

“It’s Nigeria that provided the intelligence. I was on the phone yesterday for 19 minutes with Secretary of State Marco Rubio of the United States,” he said.