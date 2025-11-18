Taraba gov postpones planned defection to APC over Kebbi schoolgirls’ abduction

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has announced the postponement of his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the recent kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

In a statement, the governor described the abduction as heartbreaking, noting that it would be inappropriate to proceed with political activities while families and the nation are grappling with the distressing incident.

He extended his sympathy to the families of the abducted girls and conveyed condolences to the Federal Government over the tragedy.

Kefas also urged security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

Announcing that the safety and well-being of the children are far more important than any political activity, the need to postpone the defection, he believed, can no longer be overemphasised.

The defection, earlier scheduled for 19 November 2025, has now been put on hold pending further consultations and until the security situation improves.

Meanwhile, political developments in Taraba State indicate a major realignment in anticipation of the governor’s move.

Within the last 48 hours, the state’s political structure has shifted significantly, with all PDP members in the State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, cabinet members, and top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, defecting to the APC ahead of the governor’s earlier-announced plan.

Some party chieftains who spoke to our reporter applauded the decision of the governor to postpone the defection rally in solidarity with the Kebbi State school girls who were recently abducted by yet to be identified kidnappers.

In other news, the Gender Educators Initiative (GEI) has urged the Federal Government to move swiftly to secure the safe release of schoolgirls abducted from Government Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Guardian gathered that about 25 schoolgirls were abducted by terrorists from the school, while an official of the school was killed during the attack.

Reacting, GEI described the incident as a tragic reminder of the worsening insecurity that continues to put women and children at grave risk across the North-West.

Its Executive Lead, Shafa’atu Suleiman, in a statement issued in Sokoto on Tuesday, condemned the abduction in the strongest terms.

The group called for coordinated efforts between federal authorities, security agencies and the Kebbi State Government to ensure the immediate rescue of the victims.

“This attack is unacceptable. We are calling on the Federal Government to act fast to save our girls,” warning that delays further deepen the trauma experienced by families and communities,” it stated.

The group also noted that the abduction highlights persistent gaps in school safety and the rising vulnerability of learners in conflict-prone areas.

It stressed that women and children remain disproportionately affected by violence, abductions and displacement, making their protection a matter of national urgency.

To avert future tragedies, GEI urged the government to adopt a more proactive, intelligence-led security approach that will strengthen the implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative, including functional perimeter fencing, trained security personnel, and early-warning systems in high-risk communities.