Taraba youths seek Tinubu’s intervention as FUW leadership crisis deepens

A coalition of Taraba youths has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in the leadership crisis currently rocking the Federal University Wukari (FUW), Taraba State.

In an open letter addressed to the President on Saturday, the group warned that the ongoing controversy surrounding the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor, if not promptly resolved, could destabilise the university and threaten peace in the state.

While commending the Federal Government for establishing the Federal University Wukari, the youths noted that the institution has significantly reduced the financial and social burden on families who previously had to send their children to distant states such as Borno, Plateau, Kaduna, Lagos, and Enugu to pursue higher education.

According to the letter, the presence of the university has made higher education more accessible, particularly for low-income families, while also enabling parents to more easily visit and monitor the welfare of their children.

Describing the development as a clear example of people-oriented governance, the group alleged that recent actions by the Pro-Chancellor concerning the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor and University Librarian have created tension and uncertainty within the institution and the wider community.

The letter, signed by the group’s leader, Adamu Musa, claimed that the Pro-Chancellor announced the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor selection process, citing an alleged directive from the Minister of Education to halt the process and appoint an acting Vice-Chancellor. The youths noted that such a directive has not been made public.

They stated that the development has generated anxiety among peace-loving residents of Taraba State and raised concerns about the possibility of unrest if the situation is not urgently addressed.

The group questioned the motive behind the suspension of the process and warned that the crisis could degenerate into avoidable chaos if allowed to linger.

Emphasising their history of peaceful coexistence, the youths noted that Taraba State has previously accepted and supported Vice-Chancellors and other top officials of the university who were not indigenes of the state, including the recently appointed Chief Medical Director of the Federal University Wukari Teaching Hospital.

The coalition appealed to President Tinubu to intervene swiftly and ensure that the Vice-Chancellor selection process resumes transparently, to preserve peace and stability in Taraba State.