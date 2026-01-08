Tax Reform Act: CRIRS suspends tax assessment process for review

*Illegal miners threaten C’River forest as park rangers intensify protection training

Following the commencement of the Tax Reform Act on January 1, 2026, the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS) has directed all revenue consultants operating in the state to immediately suspend the issuance of new tax assessments for the collection of any state levies.

The directive, contained in a statement issued on January 6, 2026, is part of the Service’s plan to enforce strict compliance with the Nigerian Tax Administration Act, 2025, particularly regarding the engagement and operations of tax agents and professionals.

According to CRIRS, the suspension will remain in effect until further notice. It added that this is intended to ensure that all tax assessments and collections fully align with the new legal and administrative framework, while also reducing revenue leakages across the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Prince Edwin Okon, said the measure is a critical part of broader tax reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue administration.

He explained that the reforms will also harmonise taxes and levies, eliminate multiple taxation, and improve record-keeping within the system.

Under the new regime, CRIRS announced the end of cash-based tax collections, directing taxpayers to make payments only through approved digital platforms or bank deposits into government-designated revenue accounts. Taxpayers were also cautioned against making payments into personal or corporate accounts belonging to revenue agents, consultants, or tax officials.

While acknowledging public concerns, the Service reassured citizens that the reforms are not punitive. It stressed that the measures are intended to simplify processes and promote fairness, rather than impose additional burdens.

Related News Compliance key to success of new tax, insurance reform acts

IN a different development, authorities have intensified efforts to protect the Cross River National Park, over rising concerns from illegal mining and other forms of forest encroachment in the state.

Already, rangers and forest guards are undergoing targeted training to strengthen enforcement and prevent further invasions of protected areas.

The refresher training, held at the Erokut Base Camp in the Akamkpa axis of the park, was organised to improve the capacity of frontline officers operating within and around the park’s buffer zones, which conservation groups said are increasingly under pressure from illegal mining, farming, and wildlife-related crimes.

The programme was facilitated by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), with funding support from the European Union (EU), and focused on enhancing operational effectiveness, safety, and community engagement among rangers.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Cross River Landscape Director of WCS, Anthony Atah, said the training was designed to respond to emerging threats facing the park, including illegal extraction activities that degrade forest ecosystems.