Teacher redistribution targets staffing imbalance, not punishment – Ogun TESCOM

Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has reassured teachers across the state that the ongoing redistribution of staff in public secondary schools is not intended to punish or inconvenience them, but to correct existing deployment imbalances.

The Chairman of TESCOM, Apostle ‘Biodun Sanyaolu, gave the assurance in a statement issued on Friday, explaining that the exercise is part of the Commission’s statutory mandate to promote effective teaching and learning, in line with the Revitalisation Agenda (ISEYA) of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

According to him, the redistribution is aimed at addressing disparities in teacher deployment and ensuring that all public secondary schools have the appropriate number of subject teachers required to deliver quality education to students across the state.

“It is imperative to state that the present redistribution process is not meant to inconvenience our esteemed teachers or their families, but to address the lopsidedness that has unfortunately become the norm in teachers’ postings.

“This has resulted in a situation where some public schools have an excess of teaching staff, while many others—particularly in semi-urban and rural areas—are grossly understaffed.

“This sad situation has given credence to the notion that Ogun State lacks sufficient teachers, whereas that is not the true position,” he added.

The TESCOM chairman explained that the exercise was carefully designed to ensure that available subject teachers are deployed based on required ratios, with due consideration for equity and fairness.

“The Commission has taken into account the need for fairness, especially for teachers who have spent over five years in one school. In fact, we have instances of teachers who have remained in the same school for over 20 years,” he said.

Sanyaolu noted that the redeployment would promote professionalism, enhance teachers’ career development, and ultimately improve the quality of education in public secondary schools across the state.

He therefore appealed to all affected teachers to accept their new postings in good faith and report promptly at their new duty stations, in the interest of the education sector and the overall development of Ogun State.