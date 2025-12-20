Temvert Foundation accredited to attend WTO conference in Cameroon

The Temvert Empowerment Foundation, a Nigerian non-governmental organisation focused on youth development, has been officially accredited to attend the 14th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC14), scheduled to be held from 26 to 29 March 2026 in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The conference will convene trade ministers and representatives from across the globe to discuss the multilateral trading system and the direction of future WTO work.

In a communication from the MC14 Administrator, Temvert Foundation has been allocated the right to send a delegation of up to four members to the conference. The foundation’s participation marks a continuation of its international engagement, following its involvement in the 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings Civil Society Policy Forum in Washington, DC.

Speaking on Friday, the founder, Temitayo Olatunde, said the accreditation aligns with the foundation’s mission to improve youth access to education, skills development, and employment opportunities. “I see this as more than an invitation. The WTO emphasises making trade improve lives through jobs, growth, and fairer opportunities. That only happens when people are ready and able to benefit, not only when policies are announced,” he stated.

Olatunde outlined the link between education and economic participation, stressing that retaining children in school equips them with the foundational skills necessary for employability, entrepreneurship, and productive engagement in society. “When too many children drop out of school, communities lose talent, and the benefits of trade end up reaching only a few. Our planned empowerment programme is built around that gap. We are helping students stay in school and adding practical support that can turn education into opportunity, skills, guidance, and clearer pathways into decent work and enterprise,” he said.

He further called on international organisations to integrate grassroots perspectives into policy design. “Grassroots voices should be part of policy design from the beginning, because the people living the reality are often the ones with the clearest answers,” Olatunde added.

Attending MC14, he explained, will allow the foundation to engage directly with global trade stakeholders, exchange knowledge, and explore strategies to expand empowerment programmes for Nigerian youths.

Temvert Empowerment Foundation’s participation underscores Nigeria’s growing presence in international trade discussions and highlights the role of civil society in ensuring that global policies translate into practical benefits for local communities.