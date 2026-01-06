Terrorists raze police outpost in Niger

Suspected terrorists have attacked a security outpost manned by the Nigeria Police Border Patrol Team at New Kalli village in Borgu Local Council of Niger State.



The attack, which occurred on Sunday night, came less than 48 hours after dozens of traders and farmers were killed at Kasuwan Daji in the same council area.



Sources told newsmen that the assailants set ablaze the room used as the police border patrol outpost, destroying officers’ belongings, before torching farm produce.



No casualty was reported, but the incident has heightened fear and frustration among farmers in the area.



One of the sources said the attackers arrived on motorcycles, burned down the officers’ accommodation, destroyed farm produce, and made away with some personal items.



Confirming the incident, the Disaster Officer of Borgu Local Government, Musa Saidu, said security agencies had been notified, and assessments were ongoing.



The spokesperson of Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, also confirmed the attack.

According to him, “On January 4, 2026, at about 10:30 p.m., suspected bandits attacked the police border patrol nipping point located at Kale village, via Borgu LGA. The hoodlums were engaged in a fierce gun battle and were repelled by the police team. However, the security post was engulfed in fire during the exchange. Normalcy was later restored, and reinforcement has been deployed.”