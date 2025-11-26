The Guardian shines @ DAME Awards, bags best designed media website

The nation’s flagship newspaper, The Guardian yesterday bagged the best media website category at the 34th Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) held in Lagos.

The Guardian defeated This Day and Business Day newspapers.

Similarly, Moyosore Salami of The Guardian emerged second runner-up in The Energy Reporting category.

Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Publications and DAME Trustee Lanre Idowu used his address at the ceremony to reflect on the state of the nation, warning that “there is anger and indeed hunger in the land. There is a widening gap between those who have and those who do not. There is clamour to be heard by the underprivileged and there is insufficient attention from those in privileged positions.”

According to him, “indeed, the abnormal is being normalised. Insecurity has virtually been institutionalised as a new reality in our country. Before our eyes, our values are being redefined in a manner that is depressing.”

He, however, urged citizens not to succumb to hopelessness. “We must not give in to despair. We must dig in and rediscover our strength as a people. We must make our resilience count for the better. We must make our voices heard. We must demand a change for the better in our own collective interest,” he said.

Idowu noted that the nominated works across categories showed “very strident voices” from the media, adding that “they call attention to a lot that is happening. In part, they make us think. In part, they make us cry”.

He continued: “In part, they assure us that all is not lost. From the stolen childhood of children in conflict zones, to the scourge of child labour that turns children to family providers, from the disturbing rising statistics of out-of-school children, to the unsightly conditions for learning in schools, in even supposedly urban centres, the loss of the Nigerian child is unsettling.”

Idowu added that issues ranging from “weak statistics about families trapped in multidimensional poverty, to the challenging reality of restricted access to quality health care and nutritious diet” continue to appear in editorial content, underscoring the plight of children across the country.

He said: “From fascinating faith in the electoral process, which compels communities to vote a great name to exercise their civic duty, to crushing images of poverty as dividends of democracy, the country is challenged to make a quality difference in the loss, as the problems are many.

“So are thoughts, reflections, and opportunities to make a qualitative difference in the energy sector, in public attitude to safety, hygiene, the environment, and how a change of orientation in values is needed for a much-needed national rebirth.

“Some of the reports also radiate flashes of light on the heroic exploits of volunteers in crisis zones, who are struggling to make a difference by stressing that education counts. The work of the journalists as a faithful of social reality of a sentinel in the public space to watch out for our collective would often come with dire consequences. Many indeed are ready.”