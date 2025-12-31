There’s only one governor in Rivers, Ohanaeze leader replies Wike

Former lawmaker and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Mbata, has fired back at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his recent comments on Rivers State politics, declaring that “there is only one governor in Rivers State”, whether he likes it or not.

Mbata made the remarks during the 2025 Eneka Day Celebration in Obio/Akpor local government area of the State on Tuesday, which was attended by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“There is only one governor in Rivers State, whether you like it or not. If you like, shout from now till tomorrow,” Mbata said to the loud cheers of the crowd present, in an apparent response to Wike’s recent political statements about political leadership in the State.

Recall that earlier on Tuesday, Wike had stirred controversy during a visit to Khana local government area, where he told supporters that Rivers people would not repeat “past political mistakes” ahead of the 2027 general election.

“We won’t make mistakes again. The first one you have done, have they said thank you?” Wike asked the crowd, which chorused in response, “No!”

“So, if you make another mistake, that means they will drive you out,” he added, suggesting that residents must choose wisely in the next election cycle.

Though he did not mention Governor Fubara by name, political observers interpreted the statement as a veiled attack on his successor, with whom he has been locked in a prolonged political feud.

This is as members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly on Tuesday returned the sum of N100,000 each, which they described as unsolicited and unapproved transfers credited to their personal bank accounts on the instructions of the Governor, Fubara.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Hon. Enemi George, the lawmakers disclosed that the transfers were received earlier on December 30, 2025, triggering immediate internal consultations within the legislature.

According to the statement, the Assembly said it took “prompt and decisive steps” to formally refund the entire amount to the account of the Rivers State Government upon confirming that the funds were neither appropriated nor approved by the House.

The lawmakers anchored their action on constitutional provisions governing public finance, stressing that the Rivers State House of Assembly, as an institution established by law, is duty-bound to ensure that all public expenditures strictly follow due process, including legislative scrutiny and approval.

The development adds another layer to the simmering institutional disagreement in Rivers State, as the Assembly insists on strict adherence to constitutional provisions governing public finance, accountability, and the separation of powers.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly maintains that all public expenditures must follow due process, including legislative approval,” the statement read, underscoring the legislature’s position that no arm of government is above constitutional checks and balances.

The House further alleged that since assuming office in 2023, Governor Fubara has consistently drawn funds from the Consolidated Revenue Account of Rivers State without legislative approval.

The lawmakers claimed that such actions persisted despite repeated warnings from the Assembly, a judgment of the Supreme Court, and what they described as clear constitutional provisions on the separation of powers.

While reiterating that the refunds were made to safeguard the integrity of the Assembly, the statement emphasised that the decision was taken with the leave of the Speaker and the collective resolve of the House.

In a stern caution, the Assembly also warned civil servants and other officials within the Rivers State Government against what it described as collaboration in unconstitutional practices