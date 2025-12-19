Tight security at NASS as Tinubu set to present N54.4tr 2026 budget

Security has been beefed up at the National Assembly Complex ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a letter to both chambers of the National Assembly, the President requested that the bill be scheduled for presentation at noon on Friday before a joint session of the National Assembly.

In the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) approved by the lawmakers, the total size of the proposed budget is N54.46 trillion, out of which N34.33 trillion is expected as retained revenue.

Around the National Assembly complex, business operators and ancillary service providers, such as banks and food vendors, remained closed as they were told not to open by the complex’s management, given the budget presentation.

The Guardian observed that all gates leading to the complex were manned by personnel of the Department of State Services, the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Only a few members of staff on essential duty, officers with accreditation tags, and a few journalists are being allowed to enter the complex.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to preside over the joint session alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

The budget presentation will be Tinubu’s third budget estimate to the National Assembly since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

The President is expected to arrive at the complex by 3 p.m.