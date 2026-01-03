Time to abandon ensnaring traditions (1)

As we approach the end of the year, and the beginning of a new year, it is important that we take stock of our lives, and decides where we ought to make amends, to begin the new year on a positive note. The Lord, for one, wants believers to permanently abandon all ensnaring traditions and embrace the enduring truth. He wants us to internalise and consistently proclaim the truth that saves, sanctifies and leads us in the path of righteousness.

In Christ’s days on earth, the Pharisees and Sadducees were noted religious people whose traditions, opinions and religious rites/ceremonies turned the minds of many people away from salvation and heaven. They transgressed the commandments of God by their tradition, “teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.”

Perpetrators of every doctrine, opinion, ideology and tradition that is not established on the truth of God’s word will not inherit His kingdom. As believers, we must make up our minds to remain on the side of the truth of God’s word, His revelation and righteousness that comes by faith in the Lord rather than by any tradition of man.

The Pharisees and Sadducees were graceless fundamentalists. Fundamentalism without grace cannot save anyone. Rather, it makes sinners remain in terrible transgression through the practice of man-made traditions.

The Pharisees were entrenched in external righteousness without salvation. Thus, they asked Jesus, “Why do thy disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? for they wash not their hands when they eat bread.” They were the custodians of the law and defenders of the old covenant at the time of Christ. They were to oversee and preserve the old covenant the Lord had given them. But they failed to give attention to the prophecies of Christ’s coming, promises of God and the personal experiences they could have had. They made void the word of God by their tradition.

Some believers act like the Pharisees. Instead of concentrating on the internal righteousness and holiness which God demands, they focus on non-essentials and maintain outward forms of godliness that have no eternal value. Christ said, “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye make clean the outside of the cup and of the platter, but within they are full of extortion and excess …hypocrisy and iniquity.”

As believers, especially in the coming year, we must watch against anger, envy and hypocrisy because people who harbour such vices in their hearts will not escape the damnation of hell, except they repent. We must continue to emphasise the truth of the Word, its principles, prophecies, promises and the great commission. We must also remain obedient to the Lord at all times.

