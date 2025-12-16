Tinted permit: Call Egbetokun to order, NBA tells Tinubu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has cautioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, against proceeding with the planned enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy from 2 January 2026, insisting that the matter remains before the courts.

In a statement signed by its president, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the NBA urged President Bola Tinubu to call the police chief to order, stressing that the announcement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, amounted to a disregard for judicial authority.

The association explained that its Section on Public Interest and Development Law had, on 2 September 2025, instituted an action before the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the legality of the policy. The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025, questioned the constitutional and statutory basis of the Nigeria Police Force imposing fees or financial obligations on citizens under the guise of enforcing the policy.

“The Motor Tinted Glass (Prohibition) Act of 1991, under which the policy is premised, is a military-era decree that no longer meets the democratic thresholds of justification under Section 45 and other relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution,” the NBA stated. It added that the National Assembly lacked legislative competence to enact the law, and therefore the policy could not be deemed valid.

The association warned that enforcement of the policy would expose citizens to extortion, harassment, and intimidation, citing the police’s history of misconduct. It also raised concerns about transparency, noting that payments for permits were directed into a private account rather than the Treasury Single Account.

The NBA recalled that the Warri Division of the Federal High Court had, on 3 October 2025, ordered parties to maintain the status quo in a related suit, restraining the police from enforcing the policy pending determination of an interlocutory application. It said that following public outrage, the police had agreed at a meeting with NBA representatives to suspend enforcement until the court delivered judgment.

The association expressed surprise at the police announcement of resumption, describing it as “executive recklessness” and a violation of due process. It warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated against the Inspector General of Police and the Force Spokesperson should enforcement go ahead.

“Furthermore, in defence of the rights of Nigerians, the NBA hereby directs all NBA Branches and the NBA Human Rights Committee to immediately intervene and provide legal representation to any Nigerian who is harassed, arrested, whose movement is impeded, whose vehicle is impounded, or who is prosecuted by the police on account of the alleged violation of this unlawful tinted glass permit policy,” the statement read.

The NBA emphasised that counsel to the police had given an undertaking in open court, binding the defendants to await judicial determination. It said any contrary action would amount to overreaching the court and undermining the rule of law, citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu (1986) 1 NWLR (Pt. 18) 621.

The association concluded by calling on President Tinubu to intervene, warning that the planned enforcement would not only flout judicial authority but also impose financial hardship on citizens already burdened by economic challenges.