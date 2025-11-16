Tinubu aide meets Miyetti Allah leaders, Dachomo in Plateau

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Abiodun Essiet, has met with Plateau-based cleric Ezekiel Dachomo as part of the state’s peacebuilding efforts.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday, said Essiet was deployed by the president as a peace emissary to the state.

Essiet visited Dachomo, regional chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi, as well as Miyetti Allah representatives, traditional and community leaders during the two-day engagement. Dachomo and Essiet discussed how faith-based leadership can promote peace, unity, and social development.

The presidential spokesperson said Essiet and also addressed some widows and “conveyed President Tinubu’s message of fostering ethnic reconciliation in the state”. The presidential aide also met with Fulani leaders in Barkin Ladi to “foster dialogue and mutual understanding between pastoral and farming communities”.

“Later in the day, she conducted a workshop on establishing a community peace structure for the 17 Local Government Areas in Jos,” the statement reads.

“Dr Essiet also held a closed-door meeting with the Irigwe community, the Miyetti Allah group, and representatives from the Youth Council of Bassa LGA.

“They focused on sustaining peace and discussed how the 17-member peace committee strengthens dialogue, reconciliation, and coexistence between the two communities.

“Dr Essiet reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to peace and inclusive governance, noting that the Community-Based Peace Structure serves as a key instrument for grassroots unity, dialogue, and long-term stability in the North Central region. ‎

“A quick win in the peace efforts was the resolution of the conflict between David Toma, the owner of Agha Farm in Gyel district of Jos South and some herdsmen. Toma seized two cows following the destruction of his farm.