Tinubu, Akpabio, Wike lead AFRD emblem appeal fund with N320m

A total of N320 million was donated yesterday as President Bola Tinubu launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) emblem appeal fund at the State House, Abuja, in honour of Nigeria’s fallen heroes, wounded veterans, and serving troops on the frontlines.

Tinubu led the donations with N200 million, underscoring what he described as the nation’s “sacred duty” to support the families of fallen soldiers and to care for those who continue to serve under difficult and dangerous conditions.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio followed with a N100 million contribution after being decorated with the emblem by the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Mrs Grace Morenike Henry.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, also announced a N20 million donation, bringing the total to N320 million. Speaking at the launch, Tinubu said Armed Forces Remembrance Day, marked yearly on January 15, must remain a solemn moment for the country to reaffirm its commitment to those who have paid the ultimate price for national unity and peace.

“As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answer the call to serve,” he said. He praised serving troops for their courage in confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft, piracy, and other security threats, noting that their sacrifice has restored stability to many communities.

The President highlighted recent gains recorded under his security reforms, including mass surrenders of insurgents, the neutralisation of key terrorist leaders, improvement in joint operations, and strengthened maritime security.

He announced that the Ministry of Defence is developing a programme to reclaim ungoverned spaces nationwide by deploying the expertise of retired military personnel.

The initiative, he said, is designed to secure vulnerable areas, restore government presence, and transform unstable zones into hubs of economic activity.

He also unveiled the “Thank a Soldier” QR code platform, an innovation enabling Nigerians at home and abroad to send messages of appreciation to troops.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the welfare of security personnel, the President listed upgraded barracks, enhanced allowances, expanded healthcare, and improved pension verification as ongoing interventions.

The appeal fund and emblem serve as symbols of national unity, gratitude, and support for the military’s sacrifices and ongoing commitment to Nigeria’s security and sovereignty.