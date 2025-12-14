Tinubu approves Abakaliki Army Depot as Zaria trains 3,439 new recruits

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said that President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Nigerian Army Depot in Abakaliki, after the one at Osogbo in Osun State.

According to General Shuaibu, this will boost the statistics of combat recruits for deployment and will come on stream soon.

He added that when the Army Depot is ready, it will complement the strategic plan of a surge in the numbers of well-trained troops available for deployment to all parts of the country.

General Shaibu explained that, in view of the current security challenges, the drive for increased recruitment has become significantly imperative.

Meanwhile, the Army Chief charged the 3,439 newly trained recruits of the Nigerian Army, Zaria, to uphold the highest standards of loyalty, discipline and professionalism as they formally join the service.

The recruits, who are members of the 89th Regular Intake of the Nigerian Army, have successfully completed six months of intensive training at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, and were presented during the Passing Out Parade at the weekend for official induction into the Army.

The parade, described by the COAS as a “testament to your dedication and perseverance”, showcased the skills, discipline and esprit de corps instilled in the recruits over the course of their training.

While addressing the parade as the Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer, Lieutenant General Shaibu said their successful training reflects hard work, dedication and discipline.

Also highlighting the Army’s role as a professional, combat-ready force, he stressed the significance of the additional manpower in strengthening national security.

He noted that the Nigerian Army will continue to confront emerging domestic and transnational threats, adding that the new recruits are vital to sustaining operational readiness across the country.

“Your successful training reflects hard work, dedication, and discipline. You have been moulded to meet the highest standards of soldiering and are now entrusted with the sacred duty of safeguarding the territorial integrity of our nation. I have no doubt that you will rise to the challenges ahead and serve with honour, courage, and professionalism,” he said.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to confront emerging domestic and transnational security threats. Your induction today is not only a boost to our manpower but a reinforcement of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every Nigerian,” he added.

“You are now part of a professional, combat-ready force capable of decisively responding to any threat to our nation,” he stressed.

The COAS commended Depot Nigerian Army for its historic role in producing professional soldiers since its establishment in 1924, adding that the premier institution remains the backbone of the Nigerian Army’s training capabilities.

“I assure you that it will continue to receive unwavering support in terms of logistics, training infrastructure and personnel welfare to maintain its high standards,” Shuaibu said.

He urged the recruits to maintain discipline, integrity and respect for human rights in all operations, stressing that these values are the cornerstone of professional soldiering.

He reminded them of the Oath of Allegiance they took, stating: “By that oath, you are now bound to uphold both civil and military laws; avoid any act that may tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army or the nation. Serve with honour, dignity and unwavering loyalty to constituted authority.”

The COAS expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and various security agencies for their continuous support to the Nigerian Army.

Besides, he commended the Commandant, instructors and staff of Depot Nigerian Army for their dedication in producing well-trained, professional soldiers.