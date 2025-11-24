Tinubu being undermined by political saboteurs, not security lapses — Sen. Kalu

Says insecurity is “engineered for 2027”

Insists Tinubu is working tirelessly

Calls for political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has asserted that Nigeria’s current security challenges are being deliberately orchestrated by political actors seeking to weaken President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Politics Sunday, a Channels Television programme hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, the former Abia State Governor dismissed suggestions that the President is complacent, insisting that Tinubu is “not sleeping” and is receiving high-level intelligence briefings as he moves to stabilise the country.

“Insecurity is politically instigated… They want Tinubu to fail”

Kalu alleged that recent attacks and abductions across the country are “politically engineered,” accusing unnamed individuals and groups of sponsoring violence to discredit the administration.

“People are sponsoring this insecurity to destabilise the government. They want Tinubu to fail. They did the same thing to former President Jonathan. It is all about 2027,” he said.

He noted that the President’s decision to cancel all engagements on Sunday underscored his seriousness in responding to the crisis.

Reacting to the latest wave of school kidnappings, the lawmaker expressed confidence that security agencies will successfully recover abducted students.

“Those girls and other students that were kidnapped will be recovered. Our security operatives and service chiefs have gone fully on duty. We shall track these bandits down,” he assured.

Kalu argued that security is a joint responsibility between the Federal and state governments, cautioning governors against blaming the centre.

“As Governor of Abia, we faced similar challenges, and I handled it very well. I established the Bakassi security outfit. I drove criminals away,” he said.

He offered himself for emergency deployment if needed: “If most of these states want to declare a state of emergency and send me there for six months, I will keep it peaceful. I know what to do.”

Pressed to disclose those allegedly fuelling insecurity, Kalu declined, saying the intelligence community was already on the matter.

“I can’t mention anybody’s name. The intelligence community is on it. If they feel it’s necessary to call their names, they will.”

He further explained that state police cannot be implemented without a constitutional amendment, noting that previous attempts failed because state assemblies rejected it.

He said, “To implement state police, we need two-thirds of state houses of assembly. In the 9th Senate, we tried, but it failed. You can’t blame the National Assembly.”

Kalu devoted significant time to the case of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, insisting that although Kanu’s actions had consequences, resolving the crisis requires political dialogue—not sentiments.

“If you incite people to kill, you must face trial. Kanu’s words incited people and people died. But this problem must be solved politically,” he said, referencing recent statements by Bianca Ojukwu and Mascot Uzor Kalu urging a de-escalation of rhetoric.

He disclosed ongoing engagements with relevant authorities:

“I have been working with the Federal Government on how to solve this issue. I will be contacting the Attorney-General and the President.”

Kalu narrated how he lobbied for Kanu’s bail under former President Buhari:

“I told them I wouldn’t join APC if Kanu was not released on bail. Buhari agreed. Malami and Lawal Daura helped. I know the pressure I personally put before he was released in 2017.”

He maintained, however, that the thousands of Igbos who were killed or economically ruined during the unrest must not be forgotten.

Commenting on the backlash against the trial judge, Justice Omotosho, he cautioned supporters: “Justice Omotosho merely did his job. If you’re not pleased, go to the appellate court. You don’t insult a judge.”

He confirmed that Kanu’s legal team had already filed an appeal.

Kalu said the Senate leadership was fully engaged with the crisis: “I just left the Senate President’s office. We are discussing how to solve this problem. We will hand over our resolutions to the security agencies.”