Tinubu comforts Chimamanda Adichie over son’s death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nkanu Nnamdi, son of renowned writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, extending heartfelt condolences to her, her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and the entire family.

In a message of sympathy released on Thursday, the President described the loss of a child as one of life’s most devastating experiences, noting that no parent should be made to endure such pain.

“As a parent myself who has suffered the loss of a loved one, I know that no grief is as overwhelming as losing a child,” President Tinubu said. “I deeply empathise with Ms Adichie and her family at this difficult time, and I mourn this sad loss with them.”

President Tinubu also paid tribute to Adichie’s global literary influence, acknowledging her enduring contributions to literature and the inspiration her works have provided to readers across the world.

“Ms Adichie is a literary icon who has brought joy, illumination, and thoughtful reflection to countless homes around the world,” he said. “At this trying hour, I pray that she and her family find strength, comfort, and solace in the Almighty.”

The President assured the bereaved family of his thoughts and prayers, urging them to take courage and draw strength from their faith and the support of loved ones.

“My prayers are with the family,” he added.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is an internationally acclaimed Nigerian writer, celebrated for her novels, essays and public lectures that explore themes of feminism, identity, race and African experiences.

Born on September 15, 1977, in Enugu, she grew up in Nsukka on the campus of the University of Nigeria, where her father was a professor and her mother the institution’s first female registrar.

The fifth of six children, Adichie has often cited the influence of Chinua Achebe’s *Things Fall Apart* on her literary development.

She briefly studied medicine at the University of Nigeria before relocating to the United States at the age of 19, where she earned a degree in communication and political science from Eastern Connecticut State University, as well as master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins University and Yale University.