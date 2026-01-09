Tinubu condoles with Chimamanda Adichie over son’s death

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the celebrated writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and their entire family, over the death of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi.



In a message of sympathy released yesterday, the President described the loss of a child as one of life’s most devastating experiences, noting that no parent should be made to endure such pain.



Tinubu said: “As a parent myself who has suffered the loss of a loved one, I know that no grief is as overwhelming as losing a child. I deeply empathise with Ms Adichie and her family at this difficult time, and I mourn this sad loss with them.”



The President also paid tribute to Ms Adichie’s global literary influence, acknowledging her enduring contributions to literature and the inspiration her works have provided to readers across continents.



“Ms Adichie is a literary icon who has brought joy, illumination, and thoughtful reflection to countless homes around the world,” he said. “At this trying hour, I pray that she and her family find strength, comfort, and solace in the Almighty.”



The President assured the bereaved family of his thoughts and prayers, urging them to take courage and draw strength from their faith and the support of loved ones.

Adichie is an internationally acclaimed Nigerian writer renowned for her novels, essays, and public lectures exploring themes of feminism, identity, race, and African experiences.