Tinubu deploys Shettima to Kebbi, assures speedy return of abducted Kebbi schoolgirls

President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to embark on a solidarity visit to Kebbi State today (Wednesday), following the abduction of schoolgirls from a boarding school in Maga.

The visit, according to the Presidency, is to convey the Federal Government’s sympathy to the state, reassure anxious parents and guardians, and reaffirm the administration’s firm commitment to securing the safe and swift return of the abducted children.

The President has also extended condolences to the Nigerian military over the death of gallant soldiers, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba, who were killed while confronting insurgents in Borno State.

He described their sacrifice as a painful reminder of the courage and dedication required to safeguard the nation.

Tinubu, who had received a briefing by military authorities on the two tragic incidents, expressed deep sorrow that the abduction occurred despite intelligence alerts warning of a possible bandit attack in the area.

He commended Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris for the proactive steps he took in attempting to prevent the kidnapping and urged intensified collaboration between state authorities and security agencies.

Decrying the security breach that led to the abduction, the President noted that the attack was not only an assault on the community but also a direct blow to the nation’s quest to ensure safe and uninterrupted education for every Nigerian child.

He said the incident underscores the need for stronger community vigilance and improved intelligence-sharing between residents and security operatives, particularly in areas facing persistent threats from criminal groups.

President Tinubu emphasised that security agencies cannot operate at full capacity without the active cooperation of citizens.

He called on community leaders, traditional rulers, local vigilante groups, and residents to provide timely and credible information that can aid efforts to track down the perpetrators and prevent similar attacks.

“As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am deeply pained by the tragic deaths of our soldiers and officers while performing their sacred duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier-General Musa Uba and our other fallen heroes, and may their courage continue to inspire the nation,” the President said.

He added that the abduction of innocent schoolgirls was particularly distressing, noting that no society can tolerate the disruption of children’s education by criminals driven by greed and cruelty.

“I am equally distressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed our security agencies to mobilise all necessary resources to ensure the girls are safely returned to Kebbi State without delay,” Tinubu stated.

The President reaffirmed that his administration remains resolute in its mission to restore peace to all troubled regions of the country.

He assured Nigerians that ongoing reforms in the security sector, ranging from expanded recruitment to improved equipment and technology, are aimed at strengthening the nation’s capacity to confront insurgency, banditry, and other emerging threats.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people do not cooperate and share information that will help them make our communities safe. I urge community leaders and compatriots, especially those in the theatres of operation, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial to overcoming these security challenges,” he said.

Vice President Shettima is expected to meet with state officials, families of the abducted girls, traditional rulers, and security commanders during his visit.