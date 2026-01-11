Tinubu felicitates former Senate President, Lawan, on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended congratulations to former President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on the occasion of his birthday, January 12.

In a goodwill message, President Tinubu described Senator Lawan as a seasoned legislator and accomplished statesman whose career in public service has left an enduring imprint on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The President praised Lawan’s decades-long service in the National Assembly, noting that his tenure as President of the Senate was marked by steady leadership, institutional stability, and a consistent commitment to dialogue and consensus-building in governance.

President Tinubu commended the former Senate President’s role in strengthening the legislature and promoting constructive engagement among the arms of government, stressing that such collaboration was vital to advancing national development and democratic consolidation.

According to the President, Senator Lawan’s dedication to national unity, good governance, and democratic values has earned him respect across party lines and endeared him to Nigerians from all walks of life.

“As Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan played a critical role in deepening legislative capacity and fostering cooperation among the arms of government in the overall interest of national progress,” President Tinubu stated.

The President concluded by wishing Senator Lawan good health, long life, and renewed strength, expressing confidence that he will continue to contribute his experience and wisdom to the service of the nation.