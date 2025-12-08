Tinubu hails armed forces’ swift intervention as Benin restores constitutional order

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday commended the gallantry and professionalism of Nigeria’s armed forces for responding swiftly to an urgent request by the Government of the Republic of Benin to help protect its 35-year-old democracy from a dawn coup attempt.

Acting on two separate requests conveyed through Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu directed the Nigerian Air Force to enter Beninese airspace, secure it, and assist in dislodging the coup plotters who had seized the National Television station and regrouped at a military camp.

The Note Verbale from the Beninese government sought immediate Nigerian air support “in view of the urgency and seriousness of the situation and to safeguard the constitutional order, protect national institutions and ensure the security of the population.”

A second request called for the deployment of Nigerian Air Force assets for surveillance and rapid-intervention operations under Benin-led coordination.

Benin also asked for Nigerian ground forces, restricted to missions approved by its command authority, to help protect constitutional institutions and contain armed groups.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, confirmed that all requests had been executed and that Nigerian ground troops were already operating in Benin.

“Ours is to comply with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, President Tinubu,” he said.

Benin’s constitutional order was disrupted earlier on Sunday when a group of soldiers led by Colonel Pascal Tigri announced the overthrow of President Patrice Talon, claiming control of the state broadcaster and suspending democratic institutions.

Loyal government forces, with Nigerian support, retook the National TV station after several hours and flushed out the putschists.

In his remarks after the restoration of order, President Tinubu praised the Nigerian armed forces for standing firm in defence of democratic governance in the region.

“Today, the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin, on the invitation of its government.

“Our armed forces acted within the ambit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country and made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999. Nigeria stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Benin,” he said.