Tinubu hails former NNPC GMD, Gaius-Obaseki, at 80

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, on his 80th birthday, describing him as a patriot whose decades of service helped shape Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape.

In a goodwill message to the elder statesman, the President said attaining the milestone age of 80 is “a rare blessing” that follows a lifetime of hard work, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Tinubu celebrated Dr. Gaius-Obaseki’s outstanding accomplishments in the nation’s petroleum industry, where he began his career as a geologist with the then Nigerian National Oil Company before rising steadily through the ranks.

He noted that Gaius-Obaseki became the first manager of the National Reserve Evaluation Project through sheer dedication and competence.

The President recalled the celebrant’s elevation to managing director of the Nigerian Gas Company and, later, to group general manager of the Crude Oil Marketing Division at NNPC in 1998. These appointments underscored his deep knowledge and mastery of the industry.

In 1999, Dr. Gaius-Obaseki emerged as NNPC’s Group Managing Director, during which he spearheaded wide-ranging reforms aimed at repositioning the oil and gas sector.

Tinubu highlighted his transformative influence across the value chain, from deep offshore exploration and gas development to pipeline and depot construction, refinery rehabilitation, LNG expansion, and global petroleum diplomacy.

He further commended the industry veteran for championing operational and legal reforms, instituting an external marketing strategy, and building mega stations. These initiatives continue to define his enduring legacy at the corporation.

“Your brilliance, diligence, and patriotism remain exemplary. Our nation owes you gratitude for your remarkable service,” the President said.

Tinubu prayed God’s continued grace upon Dr. Gaius-Obaseki as he joins the league of octogenarians, wishing him many more years in good health and strength.

In other news, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has launched a health insurance scheme for service attendants across its petrol stations nationwide.

In a statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, NNPCL said it decided to up the ante in its quest to advance workers’ welfare and improve the quality of service to its customers.

Odeh said the Attendants’ Health Insurance Scheme, launched recently by NNPC Retail Ltd in partnership with NNPC HMO, will onboard over 7,000 service attendants to the NNPC HMO platform, marking a significant stride toward guaranteeing access to quality healthcare services for the attendants.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, which was held at the NNPC Mega Station in Abuja, the Executive Director, Retail Operations and Mobility, Baba-Shettima Kukawa, who represented the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, Huub Stokman, described the scheme as a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to deliver quality service to its customers.

Kukawa said the company recognised that its station attendants serve as the primary touchpoints with customers, and that their welfare could directly impact the quality of engagement and service delivery in a market where service excellence has become a key differentiator.