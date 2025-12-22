Tinubu hails Ogoni peace pact ahead of resumed oil production

As Ogoni groups, CSOs firmly oppose oil resumption

President Bola Tinubu has commended the people of Ogoniland for their cooperation and commitment to peace, describing the area as a major turning point in Nigeria’s journey towards stability, development and national renewal.

The President also applauded the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for his responsible leadership, describing the state as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

The commendation was delivered on behalf of the President by a high-powered federal delegation comprising senior military commanders and top government officials, and led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who were in Rivers State on Monday to assess progress of work in Ogoni land, possibly for resumption of oil exploration.

The Federal Government’s commendations to the people of Ogoniland are unconnected with plans to resume oil exploration in the area, amidst Nigeria’s proposed daily crude oil production benchmark of 1.84 million barrels for the 2026 fiscal year.

Recall that the Federal Government, in late 2024, constituted the Ogoni Dialogue Committee to engage stakeholders on the possible resumption of oil activities in Ogoniland, which had been suspended for decades due to environmental degradation and civil unrest. The committee submitted its report to President Tinubu in September 2025 after a series of town hall meetings.

However, Ogoni groups and civil society organisations, including Amnesty International, have continued to oppose any resumption of oil exploration, insisting that comprehensive environmental remediation and historical justice must precede any such move.

Renowned environmental activist, Celestine Akpobari, renewed calls for justice over the killing of thousands of Ogoni people, stressing that lasting peace cannot be achieved without addressing historical grievances, political marginalisation and environmental degradation.

Akpobari alleged that over 2,000 Ogoni people were killed during the crisis, noting that families of the victims are still seeking justice.

“Those who died in Ogoni were human beings, not chickens. Their parents are still crying for justice, and the right thing must be done,” he said.

He described the ongoing Ogoni cleanup as critical but still at an early stage, noting that the process would take over 30 years to complete.

“The cleanup has just started. What is happening now is only a fraction of what needs to be done,” he added.

Akpobari, the executive director of Miideekor Environmental Development Initiative, also cautioned against attempts to exploit economic hardship to divide the people, while questioning recent security deployments around oil-producing areas in Ogoniland.

“The National Security Adviser is not the Minister of Petroleum. Why then is the NSA positioned around oil production areas in Ogoni? It raises questions,” he said.

Similarly, a relative of late environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Sir Joe Korka-Waadah, who is also Executive Director of Compassionate Heart Foundation Canada, criticised the Federal Government’s plan to reroute the Calabar Coastal Road through Ogoniland, describing it as “cosmetic and diversionary.”

“The Ogoni people have clearly stated their demands, but government has chosen to ignore them and adopt populist policies. It will not work,” he said.

Korka-Waadah reiterated that Ogoni demands remain unchanged, including the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa, comprehensive environmental cleanup and full implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

Speaking further, Ribadu said the President was pleased with the unity and collaboration among government institutions, security agencies and community leaders, particularly in Ogoniland, which he described as central to the peace currently enjoyed in Rivers State.

“The good people of Ogoni, including their leaders, have worked with us in good faith. They are cooperative and committed. We have seen progress and development, and it is massive — not just for Ogoni, but for Nigeria and our future,” the NSA stated.

He noted that Ogoniland now represents a new chapter for the country, stressing that Nigeria is undergoing positive change, with the transformation beginning from the Niger Delta region.

“Ogoniland is looking like a turning point for Nigeria. A new chapter is being opened. Nigeria will no longer be what it used to be; things are changing, and it is starting from Ogoniland,” he added.

Members of the delegation included the Minister of Works, David Umahi; the Minister of Environment, Baralabe Abbas Lawal; senior military officers; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulare, among others.

They also praised the Rivers State Government and the people of Ogoni for providing an enabling environment for development, citing the establishment of the Federal University of Environment, the siting of the South-South zonal office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), and the construction of healthcare facilities, among others.

While acknowledging progress in the health sector, Ribadu urged stakeholders to do more, particularly in upgrading hospitals to meet the highest standards nationwide.

“We are asking for more. We want the hospitals to be among the best in Nigeria,” he said.

The team reiterated President Tinubu’s message of appreciation, assuring the people that the Federal Government remains committed to sustaining peace, development and inclusive growth in Ogoniland, Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta region.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, described the Ogoni peace initiative as strategic to the renewed unity of Nigeria, noting that the President takes a personal interest in the wellbeing of the Niger Delta people.

Umahi assured that all sections of the East–West Road affecting the Niger Delta would be completed to standard.

He disclosed that, in Ogoniland, the 15-kilometre Eleme axis of the East–West Road includes five flyovers, one of which is being constructed by the Rivers State Government to support the effort of the President.

He said the over ₦200 billion project is scheduled for completion in April next year.

The minister also revealed that, with presidential approval, designs are ongoing to dualise the Bonny–Bodo Road from its starting point to the East–West Road, including the construction of two flyovers.

Umahi added that the President has ordered a redesign of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland.

Also speaking, the Minister of Environment said the Ogoni clean-up project remains a priority for the ministry.

He explained that projects recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are progressing well, including mangrove restoration, healthcare delivery, human capital development and women empowerment initiatives.

NNPCL’s Chief, Bayo Ojulare, said the oil companies are fully committed to the Ogoni dialogue progress.

Ojulare said the national oil company is fully committed to the Ogoni dialogue process.

He stressed that, going forward, the focus would be on the people rather than oil.

He disclosed that the employment of 30 Ogoni indigenes by NNPCL has reached the final stage, with appointment letters already issued and resumption scheduled for January 2026.

He described the developments in Ogoni as a model for a new Nigeria.

In his response, Governor Siminalayi Fubara thanked President Tinubu for his intervention, saying it reflects the actions of a leader who genuinely loves Rivers State.

The governor noted that resolving a crisis that lingered for over three decades in Ogoniland was not an easy task.

He said with the President’s intervention, residents can now drive with ease along both ends of the East–West Road, connecting Bonny and Bayelsa.

Gov. Fubara emphasised that beyond physical infrastructure, the President’s administration is rebuilding confidence in the region.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the peace process and managing emerging conflicts, noting that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of crisis.

He added that adjustments and compromises are necessary for sustainable development to take place.

The governor also appealed to Ogoni leaders to engage the youths to allow oil facility operators access to repair faulty equipment, in order to prevent fresh oil spills while environmental restoration is ongoing.