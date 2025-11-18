Tinubu hosts Duke of Edinburgh, explains economic reforms

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sir Richard Montgomery (left); Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward; President Bola Tinubu; and Minister of Finance and

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has affirmed that various reforms, targeted at strengthening the economy and relevant institutions, will secure the future for Nigerian youths and empower them with skills that will make them globally competitive.

The President, who received the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, at the State House in Abuja on Monday, noted that youths remain central to the repositioning of the economy, and their ownership of the key reforms will lead Nigeria into a great future.

Edward, as Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, was in Abuja to brief the president about the international award that would take place in Lagos.

“We will be participating in the G-20 this week. It is the third time Africa is hosting G-20. And the central issue is about our youth. We need to strengthen the economy for our youths,” Tinubu said.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, stated that the median age in Nigeria was 17 years and that reforms have been deliberately structured to create more opportunities for participation, skill development, and growth.

“The reforms are about growth and prosperity for the nation. It takes into full consideration demography and skills development. We are emulating best practices in exploring opportunities in several areas of skills development.

“We have a special education loan fund now that ensures that no one is left behind. The fund ensures that students who gain admission to universities stay in school and receive support to complete their education. Our goal is to use education to drive down poverty,” the president added.

President Tinubu noted that the reform spans various sectors of the economy, with a larger vision of promoting harmony among all stakeholders and ensuring long-term synergy to meet targets.

He stated that the laying of fibre optics and other infrastructural projects will promote access and optimise the inclusion of young people in the country’s development.

He said that the government was also addressing the challenge of security and crime with notable results and thanked humanitarian agencies for assisting in ameliorating the plight of victims of terrorism in some parts of the country.

The Duke of Edinburgh commended President Tinubu on the economic reforms that had been receiving positive reviews across the globe.

Mr Edward said the award ceremony will celebrate the talents and efforts of Nigerians in pursuing their passions, developing relevant skills, and contributing to the nation’s growth and development.

He revealed that 320 Nigerian youths will be recognised in the various events of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, held in Lagos, with the partnership of the Lagos State Government.

He commended the Minister of Finance for consistently highlighting the role of youths in the ongoing reforms and his “brilliant contributions to the hosting of the event.”

“We have seen the guidance of the Minister of Finance, who has been a brilliant trustee and a champion of the young people,” he added.