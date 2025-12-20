Tinubu is Nigeria’s best bet for stability, reforms — Faleke

Ahead of the 2027 poll, the Convener of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains Nigeria’s strongest hope for stability, economic recovery and long-term development, insisting that recent reforms have positioned the country on a path no previous administration dared to take.

Faleke spoke in Abuja on Saturday during the Annual Christmas Support to the Less Privileged and PBAT Supporters, where the outfit distributed bags of rice to members and vulnerable Nigerians as part of its end-of-year outreach.

According to Faleke, Tinubu’s chances of maintaining public support remain high because his administration has shown the political courage to confront structural problems that have held the country back for decades.

“President Tinubu is not experimenting. He is taking tough decisions and offering real solutions to Nigeria’s problems in ways no other leader has done,” Faleke said. “The past few years have shown clearly that he is prepared for the task of rebuilding this nation.”

He recalled the intense challenges that surrounded Tinubu’s election, particularly the naira redesign crisis, which he described as a deliberate attempt to frustrate the president’s emergence.

“We went into the election without cash, under enormous pressure, but God’s will prevailed. Despite everything, Tinubu won because Nigerians believed in his vision,” he said.

Faleke argued that Tinubu’s ongoing economic reforms, debt repayments, expanded student funding, increased allocations to states and the establishment of regional development commissions across the six geopolitical zones have strengthened his political standing nationwide.

He also credited the president with advancing local government autonomy, noting that states now receive improved financial flows, enabling better grassroots development.

The lawmaker who dismissed claims by opposition parties that they would defeat President Tinubu at the polls further praised Tinubu for recognising the contributions of support groups, saying many of their members now serve as heads of agencies, board members, and senior government officials.

The Director General, TSG, Dr. Umar Tanko-Yakasai, assured that the gesture is not limited to Abuja alone, as bags of rice will be distributed across all the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

He reiterated Faleke’s position, adding that President Tinubu has repositioned Nigeria by stabilising the economy, reducing commodity prices, clearing foreign debt obligations, expanding access to tertiary education funding, increasing financial allocations to states, establishing regional development commissions across the six geopolitical zones, and strengthening local government autonomy.

He added that with over 5,000 registered support groups, each comprising hundreds or even thousands of members, it is clear that not everyone can be appointed in appreciation of their support for the renewed hope agenda of the President Tinubu-led administration.

He added that President Tinubu remains the answer to Nigeria’s current challenges, as his administration has changed the national narrative and is pursuing real, lasting solutions for Nigerians.