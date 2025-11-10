Tinubu, Mbah lauded for Udeh’s appointment as science, technology minister

The Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Dr Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, has praised the appointment of Dr Kingsley Udeh as the Minister of Science and Technology, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of excellence and capacity.

Dr Onyekachi also thanked Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for the opportunity he gave Dr Udeh to showcase his capabilities and commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve in his administration.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend, Dr Emmanuel said the appointment of Dr Udeh, who also served as the former Attorney General of Enugu State, shows the federal government’s commitment to competence and innovation.

He stated that Dr Udeh is a shining light whose dedication to progress and national development remains top-notch.

He also stated that the new minister’s leadership shows mens rea of excellence and actus reus of service, adding that his innovative drive is backed by years of solid experience in governance.

According to him, Dr Udeh embodies bona fide intentions toward national growth, and his antecedents in Enugu stand as proof of his ability to translate vision into reality.

Dr Onyekachi stated that Nigeria’s journey toward technological advancement requires men of integrity, creativity, and courage to act, which Dr Udeh has in abundance.

“Dr Udeh’s approach to science and innovation typifies a rare blend of intellect and practicality, traits that distinguish true leaders from mere officeholders.”

He expressed confidence that the new minister’s leadership at the federal level would inspire a new generation of Nigerian scientists, architects, and innovators.

Onyekachi described Dr Udeh’s forward-thinking nature and progressive policy outlook as one that is rare to find in this generation.

The real estate veteran further stated that during Dr Udeh’s tenure as Attorney General, his policies promoted fairness and equity in the justice system, showing the principle of audi alteram partem, let the other side be heard, adding that this mindset has guided his inclusive and participatory approach to leadership.

He also commended Dr Udeh’s humility and accessibility, saying that despite his new position, he remains grounded and approachable.

“His philosophy of service shows salus populi suprema lex, which means the welfare of the people is the highest law. His work is not just about technology; it is about improving lives and empowering people.”

He also described Dr Udeh as a public servant of the people, whom he always calls his beloved elder brother, who will make an indelible impact in our nation’s growth with his new position.

“He is not just a public figure to me; he is my dearest big brother. His vision, integrity, and sincerity give hope that leadership can truly serve the people. His appointment is indeed a blessing to Nigeria.

“He is going to bring innovations that will transform our dear country,” Onyekachi added.