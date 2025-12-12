Tinubu meets Kaduna, Benue, Cross River governors in Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the governors of Kaduna, Benue, and Cross River States at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna, Hyacinth Alia of Benue, and Bassey Otu of Cross River arrived at the State House at different times before proceeding for consultations with the President.

Although the Presidency did not disclose the agenda, sources familiar with the meeting said discussions focused on security concerns and other pressing governance issues affecting the three states, which have recently grappled with communal tensions, banditry, and economic pressures.

Access to the meeting area was restricted, with only a handful of accredited journalists permitted to wait along the alleyway in anticipation of a briefing.

However, efforts to obtain comments from the visiting governors proved unsuccessful. They acknowledged reporters with brief nods but declined to speak as they made their way to their waiting vehicles, leaving the substance of the deliberations undisclosed.