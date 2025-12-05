Tinubu names Al-Makura, others as board members for NADF, Bank of Agriculture, UBEC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the constitution of the boards of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

At UBEC, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, appointed in July, remains chairman of the board. The new appointments include Uchendu Ikechi Mbaegbulem to represent the South-East and Gift Ngo for the South-South.

Other regional representatives are Mrs. Ibiwunmi Akinnola (South-West), Dr. Meiro Mandara (North-East), Dr. Abdu Imam Saulawa (North-West), and Professor Paul Ibukun-Olu Bolorunduro (North-Central). The chairman and members will serve a four-year term in the first instance.

President Tinubu also confirmed earlier announcements appointing Muhammad Babangida as chairman and Ayo Sotinrin as managing director of the Bank of Agriculture.

Three executive directors and five non-executive directors have been appointed to the BOA board, representing Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The executive directors are:

Fatima Garba (Sokoto), Executive Director, Corporate Services

Ka’amuna Ibrahim Khadi (Borno), Executive Director, Risk Management and Strategy

Hakeem Oluwatosin Salami (Kwara), Executive Director, Operations.

The non-executive directors are: Aminu Malami Mohammed (North-East)

Charles Amuchienwa (South-East), Oladejo Odunuga (South-West), Rabiu Idris Funtua (North-West), Kochi Donald Iorgyer (North-Central).

Similarly, the President has formalised the constitution of the board of the National Agricultural Development Fund.

Muhammad Abu Ibrahim, appointed in October 2023 as executive secretary and CEO, continues to lead the young agency established to expand access to affordable capital for farmers and agripreneurs.

In line with the Fund’s establishing statute, President Tinubu appointed Mallam Bello Maccido, pioneer chairman of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited and a veteran of more than three decades in the financial services sector, as board chairman. He represents the North-West.

Other members of the NADF board include:

Dr. Nelson Henry Essien (Akwa Ibom/South-South), Financial consultant and banker

Amina Ahmed Habib (Jigawa/North-West), Chartered accountant

Akinyinka Olufela Akinnola (Ondo/South-West), Engineer and entrepreneur

Hassan Tanimu Musa Usman (Borno/North-East), Founder, New Frontier Developments Ltd; former non-executive director, Access Bank

Lufer Samson Orkar (Benue/North-Central).

Felix Achibiri (Imo/South-East), Group Director, Genesis Energy Holdings; Chairman/CEO, DFC Holdings Limited.