Tinubu nominates Enugu attorney-general to replace Nnaji

President Bola Tinubu has asked the senate to confirm Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as a minister.

Udeh is the current Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu state.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by Godswill Akpabio, the senate president, during Tuesday’s plenary.

“I am pleased to forward to the senate the nomination of Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Ude, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for confirmation as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter reads.

“While I hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the senate, please accept, the senate president and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest regards.”

After reading the letter, Akpabio referred the request to the committee of the whole for immediate consideration.

The nomination comes in the wake of the resignation of former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

Nnaji stepped down last month amid controversies over his academic credentials, including a disputed certificate allegedly obtained from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and his National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate.