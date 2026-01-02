Tinubu, other first ladies welcome New Year babies in Abuja, Abeokuta, Ibadan

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun (right), marks the New Year by presenting a gift to Ayoola Oluwadamilare, mother of the first baby of the year 2026, at Batoro Community Health Centre, Sagamu, yesterday.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, welcomed the country’s first baby of 2026 and assured Nigerians that the year would be characterised by peace, prosperity and renewed national optimism.

Also, the wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, and her Oyo counterpart, Tamunumini Makinde, ushered in the first babies in their respective states.

Mrs Makinde visited the first baby of the year at the Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan.

Tinubu gave the assurance during a visit to new mothers at the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, where she received a baby girl delivered exactly at midnight to a 26-year-old first-time mother, Patience Adakole.

The newborn was formally recognised as the First Baby of the Year at the facility, marking the symbolic beginning of 2026.

Accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and other senior government officials, Mrs Tinubu toured the maternity ward, exchanging warm words with mothers and healthcare workers.

She also celebrated Blessing Oragwu, who gave birth to triplets, two boys and a girl, on December 29, 2025, after 13 years of marriage.

Presenting the family with gifts, the First Lady described the birth as a powerful testimony of faith, patience and perseverance, noting that such moments inspire hope for many Nigerian families.

When Mrs Abiodun visited the Batoro Community Health Centre in Sagamu and met with Mrs Ayoola Oluwadamilare, the proud mother of the first baby of 2026, she presented a gift to the new mother to celebrate the arrival of her newborn.

The gesture was part of her commitment as the First Lady to support and care for the people of Ogun, especially the most vulnerable members, including mothers and children.

The visit was met with appreciation and warm accolades from the community, as they celebrated the beginning of a new year with love, hope and joy.

Mrs Makinde, represented by the Oyo State Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, also visited two other babies at the Adaramagbo Primary Health Centre, Olomi and Moniya General Hospital, and presented gifts to them.

The first baby (a boy), weighing 3.6kg, was delivered through Caesarean Section by Bilikisu Lamidi at 12:01 a.m.

The second baby, a girl, who weighed 3.1kg, was delivered by Rihanat Olajire at 12.46 a.m. at Adaramagbo PHC, Olomi, while the third baby, a boy weighing 3kg, was born to Ummukhairi Musa at 4.50 a.m. at Moniya General Hospital, Ibadan.

While rejoicing with the families, Mrs Makinde gifted the first baby, Lamidi, N300,000; the second, Olajire, N250,000; and the third, Musa, N200,000.

She also gave them baby items, while some other babies at the hospitals visited received cash gifts.