Tinubu pushes new security directives, seeks tougher action against insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday demanded greater efficiency, tighter coordination, and more measurable outcomes in the ongoing fight against insecurity across the country.

The President made the call during a high-level security meeting with heads of intelligence agencies and the nation’s service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The closed-door session, which lasted for over an hour, reviewed recent security developments and assessed the effectiveness of current operations nationwide.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, described the engagement as “frank and highly productive,” noting that the President issued fresh directives designed to strengthen the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other threats.

General Oluyede assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces and other security agencies are deepening their collaboration to ensure a peaceful and secure festive season.

He added that, with the President’s new marching orders, security formations have renewed confidence and a clearer operational roadmap as they intensify efforts to safeguard lives and property across the federation.

The meeting comes 24 hours after the resignation of the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

It was aimed at reviewing the nation’s security architecture amid rising threats, including the increasing abduction of schoolchildren and worshippers in states such as Kwara, Niger, and Kebbi.

Led by General Olufemi Oluyede, others in attendance were Lt. General W. Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Sunday K. Aneke, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Vice Admiral I. Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Lt. General Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) and Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.