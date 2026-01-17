Tinubu returns to Nigeria after Abu Dhabi summit

President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Saturday after leading the country’s delegation to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 (ADSW 2026) in the United Arab Emirates.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the President was accompanied by senior ministers and top government officials to the high-level global forum, which convenes world leaders, policymakers, investors, and development partners to advance sustainable development, climate action, and a clean energy transition.

On the sidelines of the summit, Nigeria achieved a major diplomatic and economic milestone by signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement is designed to significantly deepen economic cooperation between both countries, boost bilateral trade and investment flows, enhance technology transfer and expand collaboration across strategic sectors.

Key areas covered by the CEPA include energy and renewable power, infrastructure development, agriculture, mining, manufacturing and emerging green industries, aligning with Nigeria’s drive to diversify its economy and attract long-term foreign direct investment.

Addressing participants at the summit, President Tinubu announced that a joint Nigeria-UAE INVESTOPIA would be hosted in Lagos in February.

The investment-focused initiative, he said, is aimed at positioning Nigeria as a preferred destination for global capital, innovation and strategic partnerships.

The President further outlined Nigeria’s ambitious climate and energy transition agenda, revealing that the country is targeting the mobilisation of up to $30 billion annually in climate and green industrial finance.

According to him, the funds will support ongoing energy transition reforms, expand nationwide electricity access, accelerate renewable energy deployment and drive inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

President Tinubu’s participation at ADSW 2026 underscores Nigeria’s renewed engagement with global partners and its commitment to leveraging international platforms to advance climate resilience, economic reforms and investment-led development.