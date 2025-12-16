Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu reaffirm support for armed forces

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (left); Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Waidi Shaibu; his wife, Safiyyah; representative of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Jimi Benson; Senator Azeez Musa Yar'Adua, representing the Senate President, and other senior army officers during the opening ceremony of the 2025 COAS Yearly Conference in Lagos, yesterday.

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He gave the assurance at the opening of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) yearly Conference 2025 in Lagos. Represented by his deputy, Kashim Shettima, the President paid glowing tributes to serving and retired senior military officers whose sacrifices, leadership and institutional memory have continued to shape the Nigerian Army.

He described the gathering of elder statesmen and former service chiefs as a testament to the enduring heritage, professionalism and fighting spirit of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Tinubu commended the courage and patriotism of officers and soldiers who consistently place national duty above personal comfort, noting that their sacrifices in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity would remain indelibly etched in the nation’s history.

He observed that the yearly conference provides a critical platform for honest reflection, strategic evaluation and continuous improvement in the Army’s training, administration and operations, particularly in the face of evolving global, regional and national security challenges.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described security as a fundamental prerequisite for development, and commended the Nigerian Army for its pivotal role in preserving national unity and safeguarding democratic governance.

He particularly lauded Headquarters 81 Division, Nigerian Army, for its contributions to peace and stability in Lagos, assuring the continued support of the state government to the Nigerian Army.

“Nigeria’s military history is deeply interwoven with our national journey, from the early years of independence to the period of profound challenges and transition, to our present democratic dispensation. The Nigerian Army has remained a defining institution in the preservation of our territorial integrity and our national cohesion.

“History has consistently shown that security is a fundamental prerequisite for national development, and the Nigerian Army remains one of the most critical instruments through which nations project stability, authority and confidence,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), described the conference as a strategic forum for reviewing operational posture, assessing readiness and aligning the Nigerian Army’s future direction with national security priorities. He commended the resilience and professionalism of Army personnel and acknowledged the contributions of past service chiefs and senior officers, both serving and retired.

He emphasised the importance of joint operations, inter-agency collaboration and a whole-of-society approach in addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

Musa urged senior commanders to ensure that the outcomes of the conference translate into concrete operational actions and measurable results on the battlefield.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, expressed profound appreciation to the President for his sustained political will and strategic support to the military, particularly in the areas of personnel welfare, equipment modernisation, training and institutional reforms.

He also acknowledged the invaluable legislative and budgetary support of the National Assembly, which he said had significantly enhanced the Army’s operational readiness across all theatres.