Tinubu seeks Senate approval to deploy troops to Benin Republic

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally requested the Senate’s approval for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin, citing an attempted unconstitutional seizure of power in the neighbouring country.

The request, read on the Senate floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was made pursuant to the 1999 Constitution and following consultations with the National Defence Council.

President Patrice Talon’s residence in the Le Guézo neighbourhood was attacked by a group of military personnel led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri on Sunday.

Later in the morning, Lieutenant Colonel Tigri appeared on national television, which is reported to be under military control, declaring himself “chairman of the military re-establishment committee.”

Following the Coup, President Tinubu immediately deployed fighter jets and ground troops to the country to help foil the coup detat by a group of Beninese soldiers.

Tinubu’s letter reads, “Pursuant to Section 5, Subsection (5), Part II of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and further to consultations with the National Defence Council, I hereby seek the consent of the Senate for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin.

“This request follows an appeal from the Government of the Republic of Benin for the exceptional and immediate provision of air support by the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Senate may wish to note that the Government of the Republic of Benin is currently confronted with an attempted unconstitutional seizure of power, accompanied by disruptions and destabilisation of democratic institutions.

“The situation, as reported by the Government of Benin, requires urgent external intervention.

“Considering the close ties of brotherhood and friendship between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, as well as our commitment to collective security within ECOWAS, it is our duty to provide the requested assistance.”

The Senate subsequently referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for immediate consideration.

In other news, the Federal Government has called for calm in the Republic of Benin following Sunday’s attempted coup, stressing the need to resolve political grievances through lawful and constitutional means.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigeria reaffirmed its solidarity with Benin and expressed concern over the incident. “Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace,” the statement read.