Tinubu tasks judges on restoring public trust in judiciary

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen (left); Justice Mahmud Mohammed; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and other judges at the 2025 All Nigerian Judges Conference of the Superior Courts held at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: LUCY LADIDI ATEKO

• Says no reform can succeed under compromised integrity

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has challenged the Nigerian judiciary to restore the public confidence that gives justice its moral authority, insisting that trust, not mere legal correctness, is the true measure of judicial legitimacy.

At the opening of the 2025 All Nigerian Judges’ Conference of the Superior Courts, held at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja, yesterday, the President urged judges to uphold the sanctity of their profession, as no amount of reform can succeed if integrity is compromised.

Addressing judges from across the country, the President said the judiciary had historically served as the stabilising force of the nation, stepping in at moments of uncertainty to defend constitutional order and restrain tyranny.

Describing this year’s conference theme, ‘Building a Confident Judiciary’, as timely and compelling, Tinubu stressed that “justice loses its power when the public doubts its fairness or impartiality.”

According to him, even the most articulate judgment becomes hollow if the people perceive it to be tainted or compromised.

He acknowledged that public perception of the judiciary had not always been positive, citing concerns over delays, integrity issues, and limited access to justice. These concerns, he said, demand honest reflection and genuine reform.

“Justice does not exist for the Bench or the Bar; it exists for the people,” the President declared, warning that the country’s stability rests on citizens’ faith in the judicial process.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to judicial reform, Tinubu said the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary must work collaboratively, united by purpose, even when separated by function.

He emphasised that a strong, efficient and incorruptible judiciary is essential for both democratic survival and national prosperity.

The President pledged sustained support for improved judicial welfare, modern infrastructure and digital transformation of court processes.

He insisted that reforms must go beyond rhetorics, translating into functional courtrooms, reduced delays and transparent processes that inspire public trust.

While underscoring the importance of technology, Tinubu noted that “infrastructure alone cannot deliver justice.”

Declaring the conference open, the President noted that public perception of the Bench should remain a paramount concern, especially in safeguarding the nation’s democracy, adding that the strength and honour of the judiciary rest on the proper and unequivocal interpretation of the Constitution.

“Confidence is the lifeblood of justice,” he said. “A judgment may be grounded in law and delivered with clarity, but unless the public perceives it as fair, impartial and untainted, its moral authority is diminished.

“We must acknowledge that public perception of the judicial process has not always been favourable. Citizens have expressed frustration with delays, concerns about integrity, and anxiety over access to justice. These perceptions cannot be ignored; they call us to reflect, reform, and restore.”

Judicial welfare, training and independence, he stressed, are not privileges but imperatives.The President urged judges to always consider the broader goal of building a united and prosperous nation.

“Our courts must no longer be places where cases languish for years,” he said. “They must become beacons of efficiency where disputes are resolved promptly and where litigants depart with renewed confidence in the rule of law.”

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, thanked the President for his commitment to justice, noting that the conference provides a vital platform for reflection, collaboration, and strengthening institutional ethics.

“The temple of justice trembles where justice is denied. We must be symbols of incorruptible honour,” she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Administrator of NJI, Hon. Justice Babatunde Adejumo, called on judicial officers across the country to recommit themselves to integrity, professionalism, and public trust.

He described the gathering as the “most distinguished assembly of judicial officers,” and a moment for deep reflection, institutional strengthening, and renewed dedication to the oath of office.

“Confidence is not something the judiciary can merely assert; it is something we must earn daily through courage in judgment, discipline in conduct, clarity in reasoning, and integrity in all that we do,” Adejumo said.

The biennial conference was attended by former and serving Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJNs), Presidents of the Court of Appeal (PCAs), Justices of the Supreme Court (JSCs), Justices Court of Appeal (JCAs), heads of courts, and other judges from across the country.